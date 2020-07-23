Spirit Blossom Skins Release Date: Riot Adds 4 New Skins To The Spirit Blossom Line

Riot Games recently released a major patch update 10.15 and implemented a host of changes in the game. As part of the latest patch update, the company also confirmed a new League of Legends event called ‘Spirit Blossom' that will introduce fans to a new set of missions, skins, chromas and much more.

Spirit Blossom skins release date

The Spirit Blossom event is set to begin on Thursday, July 22, at 1 PM PDT (Friday, July 23 at 1:30 AM IST). The event will end on August 24, meaning fans will have enough time to participate in all the missions and get their hands on the available skins.

Spirit Blossom skins

Developers have confirmed that there will be a total of five Spirit Blossom skins available as part of the latest event. These include Vayne, Yasuo, Thresh, Teemo, and a skin for the new champion Lillia. All of these skins will be available in the client store for purchase. In addition, there will also be a bunch of new chromas going on sale during the event.

Spirit Blossom skins - Vayne

Image credits: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom skins - Yasuo

Image credits: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom skins - Thresh

Image credits: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom skins - Teemo

Image credits: Riot Games

Spirit Blossom skins - Lillia

Image credits: Riot Games

In addition to the above skins, developers at League of Legends have confirmed that there will be a bunch of new Spirit Blossom skins that available in the game. This includes Riven, Cassiopeia, Kindred and Ahri. These skins were initially introduced as part of the Public Beta and the skins will be part of the beta program before finally going live on global servers with the next major update.

And while nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it is also possible these new skins get offered as part of the Spirit Blossom event in the coming weeks. The new event will also bring an event pass that will allow users to earn a number of rewards and other goodies.

Image credits: Riot Games