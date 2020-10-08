Genshin Impact Keqing Build For A More Effective DPS; Here's A Complete Guide

Genshin Impact was launched on September 28, 2020. Details about the first patch of 1.1 say that it will feature a new set of characters like Diona, Childe, Xinyang, and Zhong Li. Also, for the time being, the game is available on PS4, PC, Android, and iOS. Continue reading to know all about the Genshin Impact Keqing build.

Also read | What Time Does Cold War Beta Start? Cold War Beta Release Dates, Time And Other Details

Genshin Impact Keqing Build

This Keqing build is focused on her attack stat mainly, which increases her powerful Electro area of effect damage output.

Weapons

The Flute: Normal or Charged Attacks grant Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals about 100/125/150/175/200% attack damage to all the surrounding enemies. Harmonics last up to 30 seconds, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5 seconds.

Also read | Apex Legends Aftermarket's Detailed Patch Notes You Must Check Out

Artifact Sets

Gladiator's Finale (2) Increases attack by up to +18% (4) If players who are holding this artifact set use a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, it will increase their Normal Attack damage by up to 35%.



Keqing Constellations

Thundering Might : Constellation Lv. 1. Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to inflict 50% of her attack as an area of effect Electro damage at the start point and at the terminus of her Blink.

: Constellation Lv. 1. Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to inflict 50% of her attack as an area of effect Electro damage at the start point and at the terminus of her Blink. Keen Extraction : Constellation Lv. 2. When Keqing's Normal and Charged Attack's hit enemies affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can happen once every 5 seconds.

: Constellation Lv. 2. When Keqing's Normal and Charged Attack's hit enemies affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can happen once every 5 seconds. Forseen Reformation: Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Starward Sword by up to 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.

Also read | Fall Guys PS4 Controls: Here's Complete Guide To Simplistic Controls

Attunement: Constellation Lv. 4. For 10 seconds after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her attack is increased by 25%.

Constellation Lv. 4. For 10 seconds after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her attack is increased by 25%. Beckoning Stars : Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Tenacious Star: Constellation Lv. 6. When initiating a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro damage Bonus for 8 seconds. Effects triggered by Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts all come under the independent entities category.

Keqing Passive Talents

Thundering Penance : Unlocked at Ascension 1. Within 5s of recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Electro damage.

: Unlocked at Ascension 1. Within 5s of recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Electro damage. Aristocratic Dignity : Unlocked at Ascension 4. When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's critical rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 8 seconds.

: Unlocked at Ascension 4. When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's critical rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 8 seconds. Land's Overseer: Unlocked Automatically. When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, the time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Also read | Star Wars Squadrons: How To Destroy Power System In Fleet Battles?

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact