Genshin Impact Razor Build: Know All About The Best Hybrid Razor Build

In Genshin Impact, there are many characters for the players to choose from or to get stuck with one of them randomly. Each of them has its own characteristics and unique abilities. This makes it really important to know about each of them to make a proper build, by focusing on what each character can do best. Continue reading to know about Razor's best build in Genshin Impact.

Also read | What Time Does Cold War Beta Start? Cold War Beta Release Dates, Time And Other Details

Genshin Impact Razor Builds: Electro DPS - Physical Build

This build is focused on Razor's physical damage which takes synergy bonus from his Lightning Fang burst skill.

Weapon

Wolf's Gravestone : This increases his Base attack by up to 20/25/30/35/40%. When this strikes, attacks against all the enemies who have less than 30% health left, will increase all party members' Base attack by 40/50/60/70/80% for a duration of up to 12 seconds. This can happen once every 30 seconds.

: This increases his Base attack by up to 20/25/30/35/40%. When this strikes, attacks against all the enemies who have less than 30% health left, will increase all party members' Base attack by 40/50/60/70/80% for a duration of up to 12 seconds. This can happen once every 30 seconds. Serpent Spine: For every 4 seconds that a character is on the field, they will be able to inflict 6% more damage and take 3% more damage. This effect can stack up to a maximum of 5 times and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but the effect will be gone if the character takes any damage.

Also read | Apex Legends Aftermarket's Detailed Patch Notes You Must Check Out

Artifact Sets

Gladiator's Finale (2) Attack increase by up to +18% (4) If the holder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, it will increase their Normal Attack damage by 35%.



Genshin Impact Razor Builds: Electro DPS - Hybrid Build

Focuses both on elemental and physical damage as Razor is a hybrid character. The normal and charged attacks of Razor receive benefits from any phyisical damage while his Elemental Skill and Burst are of Electro damage type.

Weapon

Skyward Pride: Increases all damage by up to 8/10/12/14/16%. After using an Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack strike will create a vacuum blade that will inflict 80/100/120/140/160% Physical damage to the enemies who are in the attack path. The effect lasts for a duration of 20 seconds or 8 vacuum blades.

Artifact Sets

Thundering Fury (2) Electro damage bonus of up to +15% (4) Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct damage by up to 40%. When such an effect is activated, it decreases the Elemental Skill cooldown by 1 second. This can happen once every 0.8 seconds.



Also read | Fall Guys PS4 Controls: Here's Complete Guide To Simplistic Controls

Razor Constellations

Wolf's Instinct : Constellation Lv. 1. Picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's damage by 10% for a duration of 8 seconds.

: Constellation Lv. 1. Picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's damage by 10% for a duration of 8 seconds. Suppression : Constellation Lv. 2. Increases critical rate against enemies with less than 30% health remaining, by 10%.

: Constellation Lv. 2. Increases critical rate against enemies with less than 30% health remaining, by 10%. Soul Companion : Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15. Bite : Constellation Lv. 4. When casting Claw and Thunder (Press), enemies hit will get their defence decreased by 15% for a duration of 7 seconds.

: Constellation Lv. 4. When casting Claw and Thunder (Press), enemies hit will get their defence decreased by 15% for a duration of 7 seconds. Sharpened Claws : Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15. Lupus Fulguris: Constellation Lv. 6. For every 10 seconds, Razor's sword will charge up which will cause the next Normal Attack to release a lightning strike that will deal 100% of Razor's attack as Electro damage. When Razor is not using Lightning Fang, a lightning strike on an enemy gives an Electro Sigil for Claw and Thunder.

Also read | Star Wars Squadrons: How To Destroy Power System In Fleet Battles?

Promo Image Credits: forums.mihoyo.com