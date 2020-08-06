'Fortnite' Week 8 Challenges Leaked: When Do These New Challenges Come Out?

Fortnite is currently in Week 8 of Chapter 2, Season 3 and the next batch of challenges are set to arrive. Completing the weekly Fortnite challenges will allow players to level up their Battle Pass and unlock a variety of exciting rewards. Epic Games rewards players with 35,000 XP for completing these challenges, whereas the Team Challenges will earn them 80,000 XP. The Fortnite Week 8 challenges will soon go live across platforms; however, data miners have already leaked the list of all the challenges that players will get to complete this week.

Also Read | Valorant Friends List Not Working: Current Server Status And How To Fix The Issue

When do Fortnite Week 8 challenges come out?

Epic Games is known to release the Fortnite challenges every week on Thursdays. The same pattern will be followed for Week 8 and the challenges will be live on Thursday, August 6, at 7:00 PM EST. The Fortnite Week 8 challenges will be available across all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Also Read | How To Rank Up In Valorant: Best Ways To Climb The Ranks In Competitive Mode

Fortnite Week 8 challenges

According to Fortnite leaks, Epic Games will release a total of eight challenges this week. Here's a list of all the challenges that will be available in Fortnite Week 8:

Search 7 Chests at Frenzy Farm

3 eliminations at Salty Springs

Complete the boat time trial at Motorboat Mayhem

Drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes

Collect 500 Wood from Holly Hedges

Deal 1 damage to opponents from inside of a vehicle

Deal 10,000 damage to opponents from inside of a vehicle

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Lazy Lake

Also Read | What Happened To Raze In Valorant And Why Is She Disabled In Match-making?

The list of challenges available this week seems pretty straightforward, however, a few can be quite challenging, especially those requiring you to collect 500 Wood from Holly Hedges and dealing damage to 10,000 opponents from inside a vehicle. The latter will also reward players with 80,000 XP upon successfully completing the challenge. As for the remaining challenges, the same 30,000 XP will be granted.

Epic Games has also added a bunch of vehicle-related challenges for Week 8. Now that cars have finally arrived with the new Fortnite update titled Joy Ride, players will get to complete three car-based challenges this week.

Also Read | Valorant Rank Reset: How To Rank Up In New Valorant Ranked System?

Image credits: Epic Games