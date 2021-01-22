Fortnite Week 8: How To Destroy Apple And Tomato Boxes At The Orchard Farmers Market?

Fortnite has officially entered Week 8 of Season 5, Chapter 2, which means that the next batch of Fortnite weekly challenges has arrived in the game. The challenges are live on all platforms, allowing fans to complete the quests and level up their battle pass. While most of the challenges available this week are pretty straightforward, a few can be slightly confusing. One such challenge requires players to destroy Apple and Tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market; however, the game doesn't offer any details about how to reach this place and where to find the items. So, in this guide, we will show you how to reach the Orchard Farmers Market in Fortnite and where to destroy apple and tomato boxes.

Where is the Orchard Farmers Market in Fortnite?

There are a bunch of new farms that have been added to the game, but the one you need to be specifically looking for is one located towards the northeast part of Colossal Coliseum. You should note that this is not a marked location on the map. All you need to do is drop at the exact location shown in the video embedded below.

Once you have landed in the Orchard Farmers Market, you just to pull out your harvesting tool and start destroying the apple and tomato boxes to complete the challenge. You just need to destroy three boxes, however, you can destroy as many as you wish. You can use a pickaxe to destroy the entire rack with a single hit.

It is also worth noting that you find a bunch of other boxes at the farm that won't count towards progress. So, make sure that you are targetting those that contain apples and tomatoes. After completing the challenge, you will receive a notification on your screen and you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP for your efforts.

Completing the Fortnite weekly challenges will also allow you to progress your Season 5 battle pass and earn XP. Fortnite is now available across various platforms which include the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

Image credits: Perfect Score | YouTube