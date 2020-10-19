Far Out Man Makes A Comeback To Fortnite, Learn More About This Epic Skin

Fortnite is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royale games. Epic has put in certain prerequisites to keep the game fair and balanced. Players can not level up their shooting stats in the game. All the eliminations are based on the skill level of a player. This helps the new players to join the game with ease.

One of the things that Fortnite has made extensively popular is the use of cosmetics. Players grind to move up in the battle pass and unlock the amazing new cosmetics. These cosmetics provide the player with a level of customization to their player. Players always want the rarest skins in the game to stand out from the others. One of the rarest skins is now in Fortnite and that is the Far Out Man’s skin.

Far Out Man Fortnite skin

Far Out Man is one of the popular skins of Fortnite. This skin was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 5 of Fortnite. The skin has Epic Rarity and is a part of the Flower Power Set Bundle. The Flower Power Set bundle has a hippie man skin and a hippie woman skin, hippie back blings, and more. Far Out Man is the male counterpart to Dreamflower. The skin is now available in the Fortnite Item shop and can be purchased with the help of V bucks. The Flower Power Set Bundle of Fortnite has the following cosmetics:

#fortnite Wow, Grabbed Dreamflower yesterday. To my luck was able to also grab the Far Out Man today! Awesome! XD pic.twitter.com/1b6ZHpPcnL — #ad Sac: Riotizmz #RikoSuave007Legit (@rikosuave007) October 19, 2020

Far Out Man

Dreamflower

Tie-Dye Flyer

Summer Strummer

Drumbeat Harvestor

What is a Rift in Fortnite?

Fortnite has added rift zones to the game in the 14.30 update. These rifts are areas on the map that are surrounded by a blue aura and have different types of effects when the player enters one of these zones. Every rift zone has its own special effect on the player, one could stop them from building, one could reduce the gravity, one could make them dance, and many more.

These rift zones can not be spotted on the map. Players can look for blue aura covered locations from the battle bus to see where the rift zones are. Whenever a player enters a rift zone, they are told by the game that they have entered a special location. These rift zones have special effects on the player which are fun to play around with and at the same time can be equally dangerous.

