How To Get Thee Sing Along Emote In Fortnite? Price, Release Date And Rarity Of This Emote

Fortnite players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are trying to figure out how to get the sing-along emote in Fortnite. To hel them out we have listed the answer to their question, how to get the sing-along emote in Fortnite. So let’s take a deep dive into Fortnite sing-along emote.

How to get the sing along emote in Fortnite?

The makers have certainly managed to gain a lot of attention with their Fortnite emote. The Fortnite sing along emote has been one of the most talked-about topics in the gaming community. The player can buy this particular emote in exchange for some V bucks from the Fortnite item shop. The current price of the Fortnite sing along emote is somewhere around 200 V-Bucks in the game. In order to help you out, we have also listed some details about this Fortnite emote down below. Here are also some new updates that have been released for Fortnite Season 5.

Release Date: December 10th, 2020

Last Seen: December 10th, 2020

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Emote

Price: 200 V-Bucks

Availability: Shop

ID: EID_SingAlong

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

