Fortnite Weekly Challenges: Learn How To Deliver A Truck To Sunflower Farm Here

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Zero Point has been an absolute success, players thought the game wouldn’t be able to keep up to the amount of content it provided for the players in the previous season. But Fortnite has come out on top and has provided the players with lots of new content, challenges, cosmetics, and a lot more. One of the Fortnite Weekly Challenges that players have been inquiring about is the Deliver a Truck to Sunflower Farm Challenge.

Also read: Pele Cup And New Soccer Skins In Fortnite Have Arrived, Check Them Out Here

Also read: Fortnite 15.21 Patch Notes: Check Out The Latest Fortnite Update Changes Here

Deliver a Truck to Sunflower Farm Challenge

This Week’s Fortnite Challenges revolve a lot around traveling to farms. One of the farms that players need to visit is the NPC Sunflower. Sunflower is an NPC that also provides bounties for the players to complete and earn some rewards. The location of the Sunflower Farm in Fortnite is a little north of the Colossal Coliseum.

Players can also find a truck by following the path towards the north from the Sunflower Farm. Players can spot a slurp truck slightly towards the northeast of the farm. Then players can locate another truck near a closeby Gas Station. There are many more trucks players can spot along the way.

Once the players are inside a truck, all they need to do is drive to the highlighted portion of the map to complete the challenge and earn the Fortnite XP. They need to be careful as other players might try to sabotage their plans of completing this challenge. Once they complete this challenge, the players can amass 20,000 Fortnite XP.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for this week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Eat Fish (0/10) - 55,000 XP

Eat Fish (0/20) - 22,000 XP

Eat Fish (0/30) - 22,000 XP

Eat Fish (0/40) - 22,000 XP

Eat Fish (0/50) - 22,000 XP

Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (0/3) - 20,000 XP

Drive a car through the cornfield at Steel Farm (0/1) 20,000 XP

Deliver a truck to Sunflower's Farm (0/3) - 20,000 XP

Pistol Damage (0/250) - 20,000 XP

Collect Gold Bars (0/500) - 20,000 XP

Blow up a gas pump (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Distance traveled gliding (0/3500) - 20,000 XP

Also read: Fortnite Drive A Car Through Corn Field At Steel Farm: Check Out Week 8 Challenges Here

Also read: Fortnite Predator Challenges: How To Complete 'Deal Damage While Thermal Is Active'?