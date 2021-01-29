Fortnite Winter Trials: Find Out Everything About This Latest Event In Fortnite

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. The game is available in a total of three distinct game mode versions that share the same general gameplay and game engine. The current Season of Fortnite (Season 5) is going to end by March 15, 2021, and the latest update for it is the Fortnite Winter trials and Fortnite skins. Continue reading this article to know all about it.

Also read | Pokemon Go Zapdos: How To Catch Zapdos? A Step By Step Guide

Fortnite Winter Trials

Also read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes

Fortnite Season 5 Leaks and Patch Notes

General When the "Invited to Party" prompt appears in the UI you can now immediately accept the invite rather than having to open the Party Finder. The News widget has been adjusted to avoid the need for a scrollbar in most cases. A scroll option has been added for controller users in the event that scrolling is needed. Updated consoles to use less shader storage. This improves patch sizes and reduces load times. Optimized file ordering to reduce load times on all platforms. The “Epic Friends” button now appears on the Main Menu when using a gamepad on Windows or Mac.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that intermittently caused the Push-To-Talk setting to not function as intended. Blocked players will no longer show as suggested friends.



Battle Royale

Weapons + Items Shotguns will now indicate how many pellets hit, visible within the reticle. Adjusted shotgun spread patterns to be consistent with no random variation. Heavy Shotgun now fires 10 pellets rather than 5. Maximum damage for the Heavy Shotgun remains unchanged. After firing a shotgun, another shotgun cannot be fired for a very short time. Reduced Hunting Rifle aim assist when targeting to match that of other Sniper Rifles with projectile bullets. Lowered the vehicle knockback strength on Grenade, Sticky Grenade, Grenade Launcher, and Rocket Launcher. Remote Explosives must now first attach to an object before they can be detonated. Tac and Silenced SMG environmental damage now correctly matches player damage. Changed the damage drop-off profile for the Suppressed SMG to be the same as other SMGs. Fall off starts at 24 meters from 28 meters. Damage reduced to 80% at 35 meters from 85% at 47.5 meters. Damage reduced to 65% at 50+ meters from 75% at 70+ meters.



The Fortnite Winter Trials is a tournament which started on January 25 and will end on February 1st at 8:59 pm PST/11:59 pm EST. All of the individual and team challenges have also started on the 26th of January and run until the 31st.

Group Tournament Schedule: January 25, 28, and 31 starting at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET

Individual and Team Challenges Schedule: January 26, 27, 29, and 30 starting "at every player's convenience"



Now for the players to unlock the Fortnite Winter Trial rewards, they will first need to gain badges. To do this, what they can do is start by voting for challenges, collecting bounties, and also by simply playing Fortnite. The number of badges earned is linked to the type of activity which are mentioned below:

Logging in to the activate challenge – 1 badge

Voting for a community challenge – 1 badge (once per challenge for a total of 4)

Supporting an influencer team by clicking “thumbs-up – 1 badge available daily

Playing Fortnite for 20 minutes – unlimited (every 20 mins in the main game rewards a badge)

Also read | Pokemon Go Articuno: How To Catch Articuno? A Step By Step Guide

Also read | Concrete Genie Trophy Guide: Find Out How To Collect All Trophies And Achievements