Fortnite Xenomorph Alien Skin: Know All About This Upcoming Alien Skin In The Game

Fortnite Season 5's latest leaks suggest an upcoming Alien Xenomorph skin and one of the final clues that were sent out to YouTubers like Ali-A is the "space banana" text in a document. All the clues were for the purpose of indicating future skins in the battle royale's current season or even for the next season. Continue reading to know more about this Fortnite skin.

Fortnite Xenomorph Alien Skin

A new Fortnite portal has emerged in the game and this suggests that the Xenomorph from Alien could be the next hunter for Season 5. The current season of Fortnite has seen the most number of crossovers in the entire history of Fortnite. Characters that are from Terminator, God of War, Halo, Predator, Street Fighter, and several other franchises have been delivered to the item shop of Fortnite.

Epic Games have also teased the player base with new collaborations by showing them some of the audio recordings that are titled Reality Logs. On February 24th the latest Reality Log was posted and this majorly gave hints of the Xenomorph from Alien coming to make an appearance in the game. In the recording, one can hear Jonesy say that he’s on a “very normal spaceship on a very normal shipping route,” this hints directly towards the Alien movie story. Another piece of evidence is when Jonesy says that the ship is running on tech from 1986 - This is the year in which the movie Aliens was released in movie theatres.

The famous Data miner known as ShiinaBR also found out a new portal image and sound effects which looked like these were taken directly from the spaceship Nostromo of the original movie. Several other data miners had also confirmed previously that the upcoming skin is going to be a male skin and in the movie, the Alien drones were males with their giant queen as their only female. An "extra large" skin file was also spotted in the previous days, this also indicates that the xenomorph skin will have a height that is more than the average humanoid skin.

