Place A Camera Near The Beachside Mansion Fortnite: How To Complete The Challenge?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is proving to be a promising new season that comes with major changes to the map, plenty of content upgrades and a whole new system of weekly quests. Fortnite fans will be able to complete various unique tasks and challenges during this entire season to level up their new Battle Pass. One of the quests available this week requires players to place camera near Beachside Mansion. So, let us quickly show you where to place a camera near the Beachside Mansion Fortnite and complete the challenge.

Also Read | How To Complete Bounties In Fortnite Season 5 To Earn Gold Bars?

Where to place camera near the Beachside Mansion in Fortnite?

You can find the Beachside mansion on the west coast near the heart-shaped island. The place is located towards the northwest of Holly Hedges and southwest of Sweaty Sands. Now, you need to land slightly away from the mansion which will activate the challenge. The camera spot is right beside the small rock up the slope.

You need to approach the camera and interact with it. Lastly, press the ‘Start monitoring’ option to complete the challenge. Once you successfully complete the challenge, you will be rewarded with 10,000 XP points for your efforts.

Also Read | Explosive Damage To Structures: How To Complete The Legendary Quest In Fortnite Season 5?

Epic Games has changed the way challenges work with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Instead of releasing the regular set of seven challenges every week, the gaming company is now starting to roll out quests that will be spread across multiple stages. Once players complete a stage, they will earn a certain number of XP before progressing on to the next stage. Epic Games has also added NPCs to the map which will allow players to take on side quests, collect bounties, and more.

Also Read | Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is currently in its first week with the first batch of challenges now live for all players. Completing the weekly challenges will allow players to earn XP and boost their Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. Fortnite is available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Also Read | Master Chief In Fortnite: Halo's Master Chief Officially Added To Files, Leak Confirms

Image credits: Epic Games