Forza Horizon 4 On Steam: For The First Time, Forza Horizon Releases On Steam Platform

Forza Horizon 4 is a 2018 racing video game developed by Playground Games and published by Microsoft Studios. It was released on October 2nd, 2018 on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows after being announced at Xbox's E3 2018 conference. On the 9th of March, Forza Horizon was released on the Steam platform for the first time. Continue reading this article to know more about the Forza Horizon 4 news and Forza Horizon 4 update.

Forza Horizon 4 on Steam

As of March 9th, 2021 Forza Horizon 4 was made available for purchase on the Steam platform and the pricing starts at $59.99/£54.99/€ 69.99. The game presents the players with the following:

Collect, Modify Cars, Race: Players can build their own collection, modify and drive more than 450 cars. Forza Horizon 4 has the largest car roster as compared to all its predecessors. Racing against other drivers, performing stunts, exploration are some of the most fascinating things to do in this game.

One of the great things about Forza Horizon 4 is that all the players are real-life players and not some random computer-generated bots. The time of the day and season change in this game and all the players that are playing the game experience it at the same time.

Forza Horizon comes in 3 different Editions Buy Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Forza Horizon 4 Formula Drift Car Pack Buy Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Forza Horizon 4 Formula Drift Car Pack Car Pass Buy Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Formula Drift Car Pack Car Pass Best of Bond Car Pack Welcome Pack VIP Fortune Island LEGO Speed Champions



Forza Horizon System Requirements

Minimum Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher Processor: Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6Ghz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GTX 970 OR NVidia GTX 1060 3GB OR AMD R9 290x OR AMD RX 470 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space



