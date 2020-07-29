Luqueta Character In Free Fire: Garena Introduces New Character Inspired By Football Star

Garena is all set to roll out its much-anticipated Free Fire OB23 update which will soon go live on global servers. However, developers have already released the official patch notes for the game to highlight all the new features and content coming to the battle royale game. The new update shall soon be available on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store for all players globally.

The patch update has been called "3volution" which celebrates the game’s third anniversary. As part of the celebrations, developers will be introducing a number of events over the weeks to come. For the latest update, fans will get to experience a number of exciting content including a reworked Spawn Island, a new AUG gun, Bermuda 2.0 map, a new pet and much more. The new update is certainly a promising one, however, one of the biggest additions to the game is the arrival of a new character called, “Luqueta.”

New Luqueta character in Free Fire

Garena announced the arrival of this new character earlier this year, which had the players truly excited. Fortunately for the fans, Luqueta will finally be available in the battle royale and feature an ability that will allow him to increase the maximum HP with every kill from 8 to 35 HP.

Time to meet your new man Luqueta!⚽ pic.twitter.com/B8Gi7yi1tm — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) July 27, 2020

Garena had been advertising the new character as 'Lucas,' which was also the case with many online rumours and leaks surrounding the character. However, it has been confirmed that he will be called Luqueta. For those unaware, he is a character that is based on Lucas Silva Borges, a Brazillian football player who gained popularity during his time with the Real Madrid football club. It is believed that he will be a favourite among players, especially football fans.

Luqueta will have a max HP of 235, which will clearly give him an edge against opponents in one on one fight situations. In addition, it will be quite difficult for enemies to take him using sniper rifles as most of these inflict maximum damage of 200 damage with every shot.

Image credits: Garena Free Fire