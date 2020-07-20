Free Fire Apk V1.50.1 Leaked: Fans Search For Download Links

Quick links:
Free Fire apk v1.50.1 leak rumours have struck the gaming universe while the latest version v1.50.0 was released not so long ago. The latest free fire apk has brought many new things on the table for the fans to enjoy with a new weapon, a new character and much more. However, the leak of Free Fire apk v1.50.1 download has been creating a lot of buzz. If you are wondering about the leak and the latest version, then here is all you need.
YouTube is filled with many gamers helping other players to Free Fire apk download links. The new Free Fire Mod has many new features for the games, especially the weapons. However, it is important to know that the leaked Free Fire apk v1.50.1 is not officially launched by Garena and it may have bugs. Downloading them from other sources may also invite malware in your system. One can enjoy the Free Fire v1.50.0 (the officially launched version) until the Free Fire apk v1.50.1 is released.
Also Read | How to get Diamonds in Free Fire to purchase exclusive in-game items?
Also Read | Is Free Fire a Chinese App? Know about its origin country and other details
Also Read | Ghost of Tsushima all armor sets, weapons, masks and outfits: Full List
Also Read | All Vaulted guns in Fortnite Season 3: Here's an entire list for you here