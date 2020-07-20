Free Fire Apk V1.50.1 Leaked: Fans Search For Download Links

Free Fire apk v1.50.1 leak rumours have struck the gaming universe while the latest version v1.50.0 was released not so long ago. The latest free fire apk has brought many new things on the table for the fans to enjoy with a new weapon, a new character and much more. However, the leak of Free Fire apk v1.50.1 download has been creating a lot of buzz. If you are wondering about the leak and the latest version, then here is all you need.

Free Fire apk v1.50.1 leaked

YouTube is filled with many gamers helping other players to Free Fire apk download links. The new Free Fire Mod has many new features for the games, especially the weapons. However, it is important to know that the leaked Free Fire apk v1.50.1 is not officially launched by Garena and it may have bugs. Downloading them from other sources may also invite malware in your system. One can enjoy the Free Fire v1.50.0 (the officially launched version) until the Free Fire apk v1.50.1 is released.

What is new in the Free Fire download of the v1.50.0

Clash Squad Season 1 - Begins 06/04 17:00 SGT.

New Weapon - M82B.

New Character - Wolfrahh

Players can now equip active skills from other characters.

Weapon stats adjustment: SKS, SVD, M1887, and M14.

Advanced attachment stats adjustment: VSS and Kar98k.

The information box will now share the safe zone's location with teammates.

Purgatory - Classic now available.

Emote slot has been expanded from 6->8

Guild system improvement and optimization.

How to update Free Fire to the latest version?

Here are the complete steps to download the Free Fire new update:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search "Garena Free Fire" or just "Free Fire" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update. It may take a longer time depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take about 2-3 mins to install the update on your phone.

