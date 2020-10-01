Free Fire Crack The Safe Code Solved! A Simple Hack To Crack The Safe Code Easily

Free Fire is one of the leading survival games and it is available for all the users on platforms such as Playstation, PC, Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire provides its community with a thrilling experience of an online multiplayer game with 50 to 100 players in a single match. The FPS game has become popular for its intriguing challenges that satisfy the need of many players for thrill and adventure.

Recently, a new challenge called Free Fire Crack the Safe Code Challenge has been making players go crazy. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out how to Crack the Safe Code Challenge in the Free Fire event. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Free Fire Booyah Day download steps; Know all about the two new weapons

How to Crack the Safe Code Challenge in Free Fire?

Free Fire's previous event which was themed after a popular Netflix series Money Heist was full of fun and adventure. However, this new Crack the Safe Code event has left players perplexed. This Free Fire event started on September 25 and it will last until October 4, 2020, and still, many players have not been able to crack the codes.

But, the solution to the codes is not related to the games you play rather it is related to how smart one can be. Nevertheless, before revealing the hack to complete this challenge easily, here is a list of all the rules of this Free Fire Crack the Safe Code event.

Also Read | How to get a Custom Room Card in Free Fire? Learn both the methods

Free Fire Crack the Safe Code rules as mentioned in-game:

To crack the safe, you need to guess the correct code. The first safe will have a 1-digit code, the second safe will have a 2-digit code, and the third safe will have a 4-digit code.

Every safe will provide a clue regarding the range of the code.

After you enter your guess, if it is incorrect, the clue’s range will be narrowed.

Subsequent guesses will be limited to the new range only.

The 4th Safe is a Secret Safe, which can only be revealed when 3 friends enter your Secret Code in-game.

Now as you have seen all the rules, you are aware that is the code entered in the safe is incorrect "the clue’s range will be narrowed." This is one of the major rules that sheds a lot of light on how you can crack the safe code in the Free Fire event. So here is a simple hack that you need to know to crack the codes in your limit of 10 guesses per day.

Also Read | What is Katana in Free Fire? What is the damage, accuracy & more?

Free Fire Crack the Safe Code hack

When you are entering the code, be smart, the code can range from 0-9, 0-99 or 0-9999, as per the Crack the Safe Code level you are in.

All you have to do is enter half the number, of whatever range you have.

For example, just say you are solving Crack the Safe Code level 2, your range is 0-99. The half of 0-99 is 50, add that. The code will narrow down and you will be provided with a shorter bracket such as 51-99.

Now, put half of 51-99 which is 75. It will further narrow down.

Try adding half of the range you have until you get your code right.

Promo Image ~ Screenshot from the game.

Also Read | How to get DJ Alok in Free Fire? Learn how you can get this OP character