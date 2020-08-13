How To Get DJ Alok In Free Fire? Learn How You Can Get This OP Character

Not so long ago, DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire for all the players around the globe. With its unique abilities, the character instantly became famous and everybody wants to get a hold on to the character. As it is considered as an OP character, everybody wants to know how to get DJ Alok in Free Fire. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry here is all you need.

DJ Alok Character abilities

One of the most popular characters in Free Fire, DJ Alok is a playable character based on the real-life Brazilian music artist Alok. It was recently added to the game with a unique ability called the 'Drop the Beat'. When used, the ability creates a 5m aura, which increases ally movement speed by 10% and supplies 5 HP for 5 seconds. DJ Alok in Free Fire has eight levels, and as a player advances each level, the ability enhances. At the final level, it forms a 5m aura that boosts the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

How to get DJ Alok in Free Fire?

DJ Alok in Free Fire is a premium character which is not available for players to play for free. However, in a recent 3rd Anniversary event by Free Fire, players who want DJ Alok character only had to like and share a 3rd Anniversary event post from the official Facebook account. But it was a timely offer the post was supposed to be shared between 8th to 11th August. If you have missed the opportunity, do not worry, you can still get the OP character.

One can still buy DJ Alok character using 599 Diamonds. There are several ways to earn diamonds and Google Opinion Rewards is one of the easiest ways to get diamonds for free. Players just have to download the Google Opinion Rewards from Play Store and start answering surveys, the rewards differ from survey to survey. Once you have enough diamonds, go to the Free Fire store and purchase DJ Alok for just 599 Diamonds you earned for free.

