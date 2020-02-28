Here's How To Redeem Free Fire Codes On The Garena FF Website

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most addictive Battle Royale games developed by PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games. Just like most popular Battle Royale games, Free Fire also offers users free redemption codes to get free rewards without having to spend any cash.

What is a redeem code?

Redeem codes are codes that allow the registered Free Fire players to unlock much more opportunities in-game and get free rewards without having to spend any cash. There are different kinds of rewards offered which help you advance further in the game. A redemption code can simply be redeemed on Free Fire’s redemption page online.

How do you redeem Free Fire codes on the Garena FF website?

Step 1: At first, you need to visit Free Fire’s official website – reward.ff.garena.com.

As you are on the page, it will ask you to login using one of the following options – Facebook, VK, Google, and Huawei.

Step 2: You can log in using any of the above accounts.

Step 3: Once you have successfully logged in, you will have to click the menu options (using the three-dotted line on the page).

Step 4: And find the redeem code option.

Step 5: Enter your redeem code.

Step 6: And click the confirm button to get the reward.

Please note that users will not be able to redeem their rewards using guest accounts, meaning that if you have logged into your Free Fire account on the app, you will not be able to receive the rewards. It is recommended that you bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards.

Some of the Garena Free Fire redeem codes you may try out:

D4G1 D33S D5D4

G4D1 126E 4D5S

T4W4 1S62 W564

Y7KS 1ER6 23H1

X90B 1SD6 WSFW

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

Z1KS 1ET6 43S1

Y76S 1LR6 56L1

E7SK E1R6 31H1

*These codes are generally deactivated by Free Fire after a certain period of time, so we do not guarantee that these codes will still work.

