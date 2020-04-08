How To Play Ludo King And What Are The Different Game Modes?

Ludo King is a cross-platform game and also one of the most popular games in India that brings the classic board game experience to mobile phones. In the present scenario where people are practising social distancing by staying in their homes due to the current lockdown, the game has only gained more popularity as people are resorting to their smartphones more than ever as a way to stay connected with their friends and family.

Also Read | When Is The Next Patch Day In 'Free Fire'? New Character & Ranking System Revealed

How to play Ludo King

For those who haven't played the game before, Ludo King is an easy to play a strategy board game which is largely automatic, with a player's only choice is to roll a dice and select a token to move forward. And once there is a token that you can move, the computer automatically does it for you. And while the centrepiece of the digital version of the game is Ludo, the app also comes with a Snakes & Ladders game that can be played the same you did as a kid.

Also Read | How To Get Eggs In Animal Crossing New Horizons And What To Do With Them?

Ludo King - Game modes

You can play Ludo King against your friends, challenge people on Facebook, and play online against players from all around the world. In addition, the game also works in offline mode. It comes with a Computer and a Play & Pass mode which lets you play the game locally by passing around your device. Ludo King allows up to six players to get in on a Ludo King game, which actually makes for some intense action.

Ludo King also allows users to enable themes, exchange emojis and chat with other players during an ongoing game, which actually makes it much more fun and exciting.

Also Read |How To Get Deadpool Skin In Fortnite And Why Are Deadpool Challenges Not Showing Up?

Ludo King rules

These are the basic rules to play Ludo King:

It is played between 2 to 6 players, with every player having 4 tokens. The player who manages to get all of his four tokens home (reaches the centre of the board) first is declared the winner. The game goes on until all the places are decided.

A token can only move out from the base and start to move after a six is rolled by that player.

Once a six is rolled out, that player gets one more turn to roll the dice.

When a player rolls six three times in a row, it skips their turn.

If a token crosses the finish line, the player gets to roll another dice.

If a token captures another token, the capturing player gets to roll another dice.

The board has a total of eight safe squares which are coloured squares and starred squares.

The tokens need to exit every player's base and move around the board to win.

How to download Ludo King

Ludo King stands out in various ways and is available across Android, iOS, and Windows platforms. The game can be easily downloaded from the respective App store.

Also Read | How To Get Cherry Blossom Petals In Animal Crossing And What To Do With Them?

Image credits: Ludo King