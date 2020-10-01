Free PSN Games Announced For October: Get The Full List Of PS4 Titles Available This Month

The free PSN games lineup for October 2020 has been officially confirmed. Sony has announced two major PS4 titles that will soon go live on the PlayStation Network and will be available for download for users with an active PS Plus subscription. So, let us quickly walk you through the two PS Plus free games for this month along with details on when they will finally be available for download.

Also Read | Does PS5 Have Quick Resume? What Is Quick Resume Feature Of Xbox? Read

Free PSN Games for October 2020

Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr are two popular titles that have been announced for the PlayStation Plus subscribers this month. However, both games will only go live on Tuesday, October 6. This means that you will need to wait a few days before you can finally download them. Until then, here's a look at what you can expect from the two video games if you choose to download them.

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Payback is certainly one of the biggest simulation video games in the Need for Speed series. Developed by Ghost Games, Payback is the twenty-third instalment in the NFS franchise that manages to offer an intriguing gameplay mechanic and game modes.

Also Read | PS5 Delayed: PlayStation 5 Pre-orders May Not Arrive On The Day Of Release

Vampyr

Vampyr is another exciting title to look forward to if you are into horror or action-RPGs. Set in a fictional early 20th century Britain, the video game features a gothic narrative that centres around Jonathan E. Reid, an acclaimed military surgeon who turned into a vampire following the outbreak of a deadly virus. You take the role of Jonathan Reid and embark on a mission with a primary goal of unleashing your vampiric lust on the many civilians that you encounter along the way and claim them as your prey. The role-playing video game also allows you to fulfil occasional quests in your wicked journey.

As noted earlier, the two PS4 games are yet to be released on the platform. Once they go live, PS Plus members download the games by heading over to the PlayStation Network.

Also Read | 'God Of War Ragnarok' Is Officially Coming To PS5: Know All Details

How to get PS Plus free games?

Here are the steps to download PS Plus free games this month:

Step 1: Press down on your controller and click on the 'PlayStation Plus' icon from the main menu screen.

Step 2: Scroll right or left on the screen to switch between the available games.

Step 3: Select a game and tap 'Add to Library'.

Step 4: Click 'OK' to proceed.

Step 5: Tap 'Circle' to go back to the PS Plus screen.

Step 6: Press down on your controller.

The video game will now be available for download.

Step 7: Select a title to download it.

Also Read | PS5 Sold Out Again: When Will The PlayStation 5 Be Back In Stock?

Image credits: JeShoots | Unsplash