PS5 Delayed: PlayStation 5 Pre-orders May Not Arrive On The Day Of Release

It was little over a week ago that gaming fans were finally able to pre-order Sony’s upcoming next-gen PS5 console after months of anticipation. The shipments were originally scheduled to begin on the day of launch; however, it now appears that the PlayStation fanatics who had to go through all the pain to snag the next iteration of their favourite console on launch day might not be getting their units delivered on time.

PS5 delayed

According to a recent report by Video Games Chronicle, a number of people who pre-ordered the PS5 from GameStop Ireland have received notices from the store saying that the orders can’t be fulfilled until 2021 due to events out of their control. The store also allows them an ability to request a refund by cancelling the pre-order.

In addition, customers report that Amazon has also sent them emails to notify that the PS5 may not arrive on launch day as planned.

Getting the same email from Amazon about potential Xbox Series X launch day delays as they sent for my PS5 preorder.



Definitely seems like they're just covering their bases for whatever happens. pic.twitter.com/W2n5NHb4Ad — Jonathon Dornbush - Black Lives Matter (@jmdornbush) September 25, 2020

Apparently, Amazon has only sent out the warning email to those residing in the US as customers in the UK have claimed that they haven’t received any such notification from the retailer. However, it is still possible that the units could be shipped on time and the warning is just to cover their bases as indicated in the above tweet.

A report by Multiplayer First also stated that customers who were able to pre-order the PS5 directly from the PlayStation's official website through invitation received an email from the company on the shipment. According to the email, those belonging to the first shipment allocation can expect delivery by mid-November. The report also claimed that several Reddit users have also received a notification email from the company saying that their units will be shipped only in December with Sony's second wave of shipment.

PS5 release date

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 5 gaming console is set to release later this year on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. As for Europe and other parts of the world, the PlayStation 5 will be released on November 19.

PS5 price

The PS5 will be available in two versions. The one with the Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive will retail for $499, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.99.

Image credits: Sony