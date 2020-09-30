Free PSN Games For October: Get PS Plus Free Games' Date And Time

Sony is all set to announce the next batch of free PS Plus games that will be available next month. The company will be offering two or more PS4 games for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. As with most of the earlier PS Plus free games, the titles will be revealed on Wednesday.

When will Sony reveal PS Plus free games for October?

Sony will reveal the next free PlayStation Plus games on Wednesday, September 30 at 4.30 PM UK time. However, the game will only be available for download starting Tuesday, October 6, which is a week after the announcement. Once the games are live on the platform, PS Plus members will have free access to the game. This means that you can add the games to your online game library and download them at a later date.

How to get PS Plus free games?

The first thing you need to do is make sure that you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

Step 1: If you have an active subscription, press down on your controller and click on the 'PlayStation Plus' button from the menu screen after logging into your account.

The page will display all the free PS Plus games available that month.

Step 2: You can scroll right or left on the screen to check out the available games.

Step 3: Select a game and tap 'Add to Library'.

Step 4: Click 'OK' to proceed.

Step 5: Tap the 'Circle' to go back to the PS Plus screen.

Step 6: Now, press down on your controller to view your PS Plus games.

Step 7: Select a game to download it.

Free PSN games for September 2020

With the next set of PS Plus games all set to go live, you only have a few days to claim your free copy of the PS Plus free games that were added in September. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V are the two PS Plus games available this month. So make sure to head over to the PS Plus section on your gaming console and download the two PS4 games for free. The two video games will be available on the platform until October 5.

Image credits: PlayStation