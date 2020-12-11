Game Awards 2020: Check Out All The Game Awards Winners And Nominees

Game Awards 2020 winners are out. This is one of the most prestigious awards that a developer can hope to get for their games. The Game Awards 2020 was a sweeping victory for the iconic PlayStation exclusive game, Last of Us 2, winning awards in almost all categories and also being announced as the Game Awards Game of the year. There were many other titles that made their way into Game Awards 2020 too.

Game Awards Winners for 2020

Games Awards 2020 was held on a virtual platform due to the ongoing pandemic. As mentioned the Game awards Game of the year went to Last of Us 2 with a bunch of other awards in different categories too. There were many other games that made their way into these categories. Check out all the Game Awards Winners and Game Awards Nominees by category below:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog – Winner

Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog – Winner

Most Anticipated Game

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE

God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco – Winner

Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima – Winner

Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Winner

Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Performance

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Games for impact winner

If Found...: Dreamfeel

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition by Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer: Thunder Lotus Games

Through the Darkest of Times: Paintbucket Games

Tell me why: Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios – Winner

Best ongoing game-winner

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky – Winner

Best indie game-winner

Carrion: Phobia Game Studios/Devolver

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Mediatonic/Devolver

Spelunky 2: Mossmouth, LLC

Spiritfarer: Thunder Lotus Games

Hades: Supergiant Games – Winner

Best mobile game winner

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Among Us – Winner

Best community support winner

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Winner

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saint's & Sinners

Half-Life Alyx – Winner

Innovation in accessibility winner

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Best action game winner

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Hades – Winner

Best action/adventure game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Best RPG winner

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – Winner

Best fighting game

Grandblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

OnePunch Man: Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late(CL-R)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – Winner

Best family game

Crash Bandicoot 5: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Winner

Best SIM/Strategy game winner

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Winner

Best sports/racing game winner

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 – Winner

Best multiplayer game winner

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Among Us – Winner

