Last Updated:

Game Awards 2020: Check Out All The Game Awards Winners And Nominees

Game Awards 2020 was an absolute sweep for 'Last of Us 2', but there were many others that took the spotlight too. Check out all the Game Awards Winners here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
Game Awards 2020

Game Awards 2020 winners are out. This is one of the most prestigious awards that a developer can hope to get for their games. The Game Awards 2020 was a sweeping victory for the iconic PlayStation exclusive game, Last of Us 2, winning awards in almost all categories and also being announced as the Game Awards Game of the year. There were many other titles that made their way into Game Awards 2020 too.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat Issue; Learn The Solution To Overheating In Cyberpunk 2077

Also read: How Many Acts Are There In Cyberpunk 2077? Learn About Cyberpunk 2077 Missions

Game Awards Winners for 2020

Games Awards 2020 was held on a virtual platform due to the ongoing pandemic. As mentioned the Game awards Game of the year went to Last of Us 2 with a bunch of other awards in different categories too. There were many other games that made their way into these categories. Check out all the Game Awards Winners and Game Awards Nominees by category below:

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
  • Doom Eternal – id Software
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog – Winner

Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life Alyx – Valve
  • The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog – Winner

Most Anticipated Game

  • Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
  • God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
  • Resident Evil Village – Capcom
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
  • Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco – Winner

Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Winner

Score and Music

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Winner

Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Performance

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Games for impact winner

  • If Found...: Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition by Cardboard Computer
  • Spiritfarer: Thunder Lotus Games
  • Through the Darkest of Times: Paintbucket Games
  • Tell me why: Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios – Winner

Best ongoing game-winner

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky – Winner

Best indie game-winner

  • Carrion: Phobia Game Studios/Devolver
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Mediatonic/Devolver
  • Spelunky 2: Mossmouth, LLC
  • Spiritfarer: Thunder Lotus Games
  • Hades: Supergiant Games – Winner

Best mobile game winner

  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix
  • Among Us – Winner

Best community support winner

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Valorant
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Winner

Best VR/AR

  • Dreams
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saint's & Sinners
  • Half-Life Alyx – Winner

Innovation in accessibility winner

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Best action game winner

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Hades – Winner

Best action/adventure game

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us Part II – Winner

Best RPG winner

  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake – Winner

Best fighting game

  • Grandblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • OnePunch Man: Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late(CL-R)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – Winner

Best family game

  • Crash Bandicoot 5: It's About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Winner

Best SIM/Strategy game winner

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator – Winner

Best sports/racing game winner

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 – Winner

Best multiplayer game winner

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant
  • Among Us – Winner

Also read: How To Go Third Person In Cyberpunk 2077? Learn How To Switch Cyberpunk 2077 Perspectives

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Trees Glitch: Learn More About The Latest Cyberpunk 2077 Glitch

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND