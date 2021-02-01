Games Like AI Dungeon: 4 Top Text Adventure Games After AI Dungeon

AI Dungeon is a role-playing text adventure game from developer Nick Walton. The game is available for both iOS and Android smartphones as an infinitely generated text adventure powered by deep learning. Players around the world are fond of this incredible, especially Facebook users as it has around 5K followers on the social platform. While the game is growing in popularity, many players are looking for alternative games to experience a new story. If you have been wondering about games like AI Dungeon, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Top 4 text adventure games like AI Dungeon

As we all know AI Dungeon is an infinitely generated text adventure game, there are fewer games of its kind. But, the Play Store and App Store have plenty of good games that you can opt for if you want alternative online games to play. So, here is a list of top 4 text adventure games like AI -

Magium

The text adventure game, Magium is one of those games that allows players to enjoy their own journeys and adventures. However, in comparison to AI Dungeon, you will find that there is a lack of sense of freedom because players cannot type what their character should act like. However, the game does provide you with a variety of pre-determined options to choose from. The game is available on Play Store, iOS App Store, Windows PCs and more.

Dwarf Fortress

Another game in the list of text-based graphics and story-based adventure is the Dwarf Fortress. The game offers a relatively good learning curve without any objectives as it is open-ended and you can choose how you want to make your every move. Dwarf Fortress is quite similar to AI Dungeon because of it adapting to situations interface filled with an immersive experience of the story.

The Infinite Story

Infinite Story as of now is one of the best alternatives for AI Dungeon as it has many things similar to AI Dungeon. Just like AI Dungeon, The Infinite Story allows players to create their own paths and journeys in any way that they like. The text adventure game also allows players to type and do bend the story as they want. The Infinite Story can also be played through a browser like AI Dungeon and it is available on both iOS App Store and Play Store.

Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead

Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead is worth trying out. The game's storyline revolves around at a man trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic version of England. Filled with all sorts of different monsters such as zombies, disastrous events, fungi infestations, Lovecraftian monsters andmore more, the thrilling experience leaves a player awestruck. Players have to choose their way to survive regardless of what they do and how they do it. It is one of the must-try games in the list of games like AI Dungeon.