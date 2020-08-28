Gamescom Schedule For 2020 Shows An Action-packed Convention This Year

Popular annual gaming convention, Gamescon is finally here and the Gamescom Schedule 2020 says it all. Every year a full-blown event is held for the extremely popular gaming convention, but that’s not the case this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gamescom has scheduled a live event for fans to watch and enjoy this time around.

Image source: Gamescom.com

Also read: Amazon Replaces Twitch Prime With Prime Gaming, Offers Free Games And Exclusive Content

The Gaming hub for the best and brightest

Gamescom has always been the hub of all the gaming news, and this year they've promised an announcement of 35 games for their opening night. Gamescom has already released news about the hyped-up Fall guys season 2 and the highly anticipated PS4 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart among few others. However, Gamescom Schedule shows a huge amount of games still left to be announced over the coming days. Follow our guide and the Gamescom Schedule 2020 to tune in to this live event and keep track of all exciting and new gaming news.

That's it for today! We had a great start into #gamescom2020 with #OpeningNightLive and our gamescom studio! ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ What was your highlight so far? pic.twitter.com/96w79LiylL — #gamescom2020 (@gamescom) August 27, 2020

Also read: Dr Doom Set To Show Up In Fortnite Season 4 Along With The Marvel Superheroes Gang

Gamescom schedule 2020

Gamescom is live streaming form the 27th of August to the 30th of August and the opening night will be hosted by Geoff Keighly. Gamescom has provided the fans with a helpful schedule that shows which game will be covered when so that fans can decide when to tune in and catch their anticipated game be announced. The schedule will be in EST timing as Gamescom mostly takes place in Germany.

Image source: Gamescom.global

Also read: How To Download Fall Guys On PC? Is Fall Guys Free? Know Details

How can one watch Gamescom 2020?

Gamescom 2020 is a live stream, so everyone can watch it from the comfort of their homes. It will be kicked off by a preshow event of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and it will be streamed on The Games Awards account on Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter, and that's the Gamescom how to watch guide.

What can one expect from Gamescom 2020?

Other than Fall Guys Season 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gamescom is also the event for CD project Red's flagship game of 2020 Cyberpunk 2077. It also provided a better understanding of some other popular games, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Not much has been said about any of the console's hardware other than the use of the Dual Sense controller in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Gamescom has just begun and it has quite a few huge announcements lined up over the next couple of days. August 30th marks the end of Gamescom 2020 with a Best of Show presentation.

Also read: Call Of Duty Cold War Reveal, Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Promo Image Source: Gamescom Twitter handle