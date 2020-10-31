Genshin Impact 1.1 Update To Expand The Game's Map For The First Time

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha-based open-world video game which has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game has been the talk of the town since the CEO of MiHoYo's spoke to IGn about the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.1 update. This has opened up a lot of probabilities for the game. Read more to know about Genshin Impact 1.1 update.

Genshin Impact 1.11 Update

A number of popular new houses like IGN and Games Rant recently reported that MiHoYo's producer and CEO, Hugh Tsai has spoken about the future of his game. He said that Genshin Impact 1.1 update will take modify the game's Liyue story. Along with that, the overall gaming experience will also be improved. He also said that a second Genshin Impact update 1.2 updates called Dragonspine will bring a major map expansion for the first time ever.

After that, a third update will also be released for the Lantern Rite Festival event. The players will be getting all this new content with the new 1.1 updates that are expected to be released by November 11th. It is also said that the 1.11 update will expand on the continent and characters already present there. When asked by IGN about what comes after the update, Tsai revealed that they are trying to release more content to continue the game's story for upcoming years.

More about Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players have been searching about Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting recently. This is because they want to know which of these two swords is better. Choosing the sword is based according to the player’s gameplay. Thus we have listed down all the stats about the two swords. Compare these stats and choose who is the winner of Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting for you. Here are some stats to make your Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting choice easier in Ganshin Impact.

The main description of Iron Sting says that this sword is an exotic long-bladed rapier that managed to reach into Liyue via foreign traders. Some of its popular qualities include being extremely light, agile, and sharp. This is one of the most used swords in the game and the players seem to love it. Here are some valuable stats for Iron Sting.

Base Statics

Base ATK (Lv.1): 42

Secondary Stat Type: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat (Lv.1): 36

How to obtain Iron Sting?

For forging, the players will need:

Northlander Sword Prototype x1

Crystal Chunk x50

White Iron Chunk x50

Passive Ranks

Passive Name: Smashed Stone

Effect: On a hit, the Normal or Charged Attacks gets a Base ATK and DEF increase by 4% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s.

Refinement Mora Cost: 500

