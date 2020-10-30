Genshin Impact Wangshu Inn Quest To Cook Satisfying Salad: Know All Details

Genshin Impact is nearing its first major update since release. This update will bring many new characters, some major game changes, and more. While the update will bring new quests, one of the old quests asks the players to cook a vegetable salad. Continue reading to know about this Wangshu Inn quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Wangshu Inn

This Satisfying salad doesn't just contain steamed potatoes and fresh vegetables but also has a hard-boiled egg in it to make it more delicious. Satisfying to both see and eat. This quest at Wangshu Inn will need players to make a delicious meal in the form of salad. The steps for this quest is mentioned below.

Go to Wangshu Inn

Ask the boss lady about Xiao

Make a Delicious Satisfying Salad

Talk to the chef

Go to the kitchen

Tell Smiley Yanxiao about what happened

Seek help from Verr Goldet

Examine the painting

Find a place where you can see the whole sigil

Chase the ghost

Defeat the Ruin Hunter

Talk to Dusky Ming

Tell Smiley Yanxiao about what happened

Talk to Xiao

Satisfying Salad Ingredients and Effect

The Ingredients for cooking a satisfying salad are: Cabbage ×2 Apple ×2 Bird Egg ×1 Potato ×1

Effect: Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 9% for 300s. In Co-op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



