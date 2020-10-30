Genshin Impact Wangshu Inn Quest To Cook Satisfying Salad: Know All Details

Genshin Impact is nearing its first major update since release. This update will bring many new characters, some major game changes, and more. While the update will bring new quests, one of the old quests asks the players to cook a vegetable salad. Continue reading to know about this Wangshu Inn quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Wangshu Inn
This Satisfying salad doesn't just contain steamed potatoes and fresh vegetables but also has a hard-boiled egg in it to make it more delicious. Satisfying to both see and eat. This quest at Wangshu Inn will need players to make a delicious meal in the form of salad. The steps for this quest is mentioned below.
- Go to Wangshu Inn
- Ask the boss lady about Xiao
- Make a Delicious Satisfying Salad
- Talk to the chef
- Go to the kitchen
- Tell Smiley Yanxiao about what happened
- Seek help from Verr Goldet
- Examine the painting
- Find a place where you can see the whole sigil
- Chase the ghost
- Defeat the Ruin Hunter
- Talk to Dusky Ming
- Tell Smiley Yanxiao about what happened
- Talk to Xiao
Satisfying Salad Ingredients and Effect
- The Ingredients for cooking a satisfying salad are:
- Cabbage ×2
- Apple ×2
- Bird Egg ×1
- Potato ×1
- Effect: Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 9% for 300s. In Co-op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Genshin Impact Tier List
- S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact
- 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)
- 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow)
- 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword)
- 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore)
- 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow)
- 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)
- A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact
- 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword)
- 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)
- 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)
- 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword)
- 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)
- B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact
- 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst)
- 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst)
- 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)
- 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword)
- 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)
- 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)
- C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact
- 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)
- 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword)
- 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore)
- 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)
- 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword)
- 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)
- D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)
- PC
- Download and open the PC Client Launcher file.
- Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now".
- Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher.
- Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files.
- Download the game.
- Finally, click on the game to start playing.
- PS4
- To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store
- Search for Genshin Impact
- Hit download and the game will begin downloading.
- Once downloaded, let it finish the installation.
- Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.
- iOS or Android
- Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store
- Search for Genshin Impact
- Click on Install
- once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading
- Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed.
- Once finished, you will be able to play the game.
