Genshin Impact Jueyen Chili Location Guide You Must Check Out

According to the Genshin Impact lore, the Jueyen chili is one of the spiciest plants which is native to the Liyue region. It is a food item which is a local specialty material in the game and is described as merely smelling but whoever eats it will feel very hot and thirsty. Continue reading to know about this Genshin Impact Jueyun Chili location.

Where to find Jueyen Chili in Genshin Impact?

One of the locations of Jueyun chili is in the wild region of Liyue but players can locate larger quantities of this item in two more areas. For this first area, players need to visit the Qinqce village, which is the same area where most of the players might have already gone for acquiring an item known as Glaze Lily. As for the next area, players will have to go around Quingyun Peak. Just search around this mountain, and you'll be able to find some Jueyun Chilies. Jueyun Chili is also used for the Ascension of Xiangling and can be used for crafting the below-mentioned dishes:

Black-Back Perch Stew Rarity: 3 Stars. Ingredients: Fish x 3, Jueyen Chili x1, Salt x 1, and Violetgrass x 1. Effect: Restores 7.5% HP of all party members. Regenerates 350-580 HP every 5s for 30s

Stir-Fried Filet or Chicken Stir-Fry Rarity: 1 Star. Ingredients: Raw Meat x 1 and Jueyen Chili x 1. Effect: Revives the selected character. Restores 50~150 HP.

Jade Parcel Rarity: 4 Stars. Ingredients: Lotus Head x 3, Jueyen Chili x 2, Cabbage x 2, and Ham x 1. Effect: Increases all party members' ATK by 224-320 and CRIT Rate by 6-10% for 300s.

Jueyun Chili Chicken Rarity: 2 Stars. Ingredients: Fowl x 2, Jueyen Chili x 1, and Pepper x 1. Effect: Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6~12% for 300s.

Qingce Stir-Fry Rarity: 3 Stars. Ingredients: Mushrooms x 3, Lotus Head x 2, Jueyun Chili x 1, and Cabbage x 1. Effect: Increases all party members' ATK by 160 - 228 for 300s.

Sauteed Meat Slices Rarity: 1 Star. Ingredients: Raw Meat x 1 and Jueyen Chili x 1. Effect: Revives the selected character. Restores 50~150 HP

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish Rarity: 3 Stars. Ingredients: Fish x 3, Jueyen Chili x 1, Salt x 1, and Violetgrass x 1. Effect: Restores 34% of Max HP to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5s for 30s.



Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4, and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



