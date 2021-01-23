Genshin Impact 1.3 Update: Release Date, New Characters, And Genshin Impact Codes

It was only a few weeks ago that MiHoYo released the Genshin Impact 1.2 update which introduced fans to an array of new content including a new Dragonspine location, new environmental mechanics, and much more. Now, the gaming studio has already started offering details about the next Genshin Impact 1.3 update that will soon go live on all platforms.

Genshin Impact 1.3 release date

MiHoYo has confirmed that the new Genshin Impact 1.3 update titled "All That Glitters" will be released on February 3, 2021. It also has a new trailer for the upcoming update which teases the arrival of Xiao, which will be the newest playable character in the game.

While Xiao was the only character showcased in the trailer, there have been rumours and speculations that there will be a bunch of other characters arriving in the free-to-play title with the next major update. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet. As part of the update, the game will bring a new Lantern Rite event that will light up the streets of Liyue and feature tons of games, and activities exclusive to the festival. You can check out the new Genshin Impact 1.3 update All That Glitters trailer below.

Genshin Impact codes

Genshin Impact has also given away a few Genshin Impact codes to fans with the new trailer release. Here are some of the Genshin Impact Primogem codes you can try out:

jsSK8n23jzR

dU2mhjQL1ZT

nBEm3myAL2b

For those unaware, Genshin occasionally gives away Genshin Impact codes which help you unlock free in-game rewards. These could give you free Primogems, Mora, or any other item. These codes are generally offered at the time of a new game update. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye out for them whenever a new update is coming out.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Windows PC users can download the game by visiting the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. Mobile gamers can download Genshin Impact on mobile platforms by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play. As for PlayStation owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: PlayStation Blog