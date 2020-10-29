Genshin Impact Account Registration: Follow These Steps To Create A New Account

Many of the players have been facing issues with linking their accounts in PC and Mobile versions of Genshin Impact. The first thing that one needs is the miHoyo account that was used to login to the PC or Mobile version of the game. Continue reading to know about registering and linking Genshin Impact miHoYo account on PC and Mobile.

Also read | Genshin Impact: Where Is Dawn Winery And How To Unlock This Tower On Map?

How to Register For miHoYO Account

Also read | Watch Dogs: Legion Release Time: What Time Is Game Coming Out?

Registration Steps for miHoYo Account Login

miHoYo register by username is not available anymore and players will have to use their email accounts for making a new account with miHoYo. Here are the steps:

Enter any email ID that you already have. Google email ID, Yahoo etc.

The next step is to click on "Send Code" on line two. This will send a verification code to the email address you entered in the first step.

Enter the code in the second field named "Verification code"

Enter a password which should be a length between 6-15 characters.

Enter the same password again to confirm.

Finally, put a checkmark on the checkbox which reads "I have read and agree to the Terms of Service & Privacy Policy"

Click on Register and you are done with the registration.

Method to link Google account on Mobile

On your mobile device tap on Piamon's Icon at the upper left corner of the screen

Navigate to Settings.

Next, go to Account

Press on User Center

Scroll all the way down to 'Link Accounts' and tap on it

Find the mobile service that you have and tap on 'link'

Method to link Google account to PC.

Log in to PC account, link your mobile phone number, and link any username.

Once done, unlink the email in your PC account.

Go into the mobile app with your Google account and using the same email that you have now unlinked to create another new account.

Once done, you will be able to see that your email is linked within the app.

Log into the newly created account in PC and your google account will be linked as well.

Log in to your old account via the username you have created in the first step to unlink your mobile phone. This will allow you to link in back to your new account.

Also read | Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge This Week, October 27: Bay Of Drowned Wishes Egg Locations

Also read | Warzone Jumpscares Get Mixed Response From Gaming Community