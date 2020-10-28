Genshin Impact: Where Is Dawn Winery And How To Unlock This Tower On Map?

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha-based open-world video game which has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game has been getting a lot of popularity recently and the players want to know about its challenges. The players have been asking a lot of questions about Genshin Impact Samachurls farm. To help them, we have decided to answer these questions right here.

Where is Dawn Winery?

The makers have brought in their a number of new additions to their game, Genshin Impact that has been getting a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking questions like where is Dawn Winery Genshin Impact location. The answer to this question can be found by looking at some videos uploaded by popular streamers. It can give you the answer to questions like where is Dawn Winery Genshin Impact location. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide that shows where the Dawn Winery Genshin Impact location exactly is. Read more to know about Dawn Winery Genshin Impact location.

In order to locate the Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact, the players should first reach the statue in Windrise. After reaching there, they need to move towards the western side of the tower till they reach an elevated area. Reach there and try to find the red beacon this is shooting into the sky. Tracking that red beacon is the easiest technique to find the Dawn Winery Genshin impact location.

This is certainly not an easy task and that is because the particular section of Genshin Impact map will not be unlocked until you interact with the Dawn Winery Statue of the Seven. After interacting with the tower, the players can easily spot the Dawn Winery location on their Genshin Impact map. Apart from this new update, the players have also been asking about Genshin Impact tier list. They want to know about the characters available in the game. So to help them out, we have jotted down a Genshin Impact tier list just for them.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S Tier

Keqing Diluc Venti Qiqi Mona Jean A Tier Klee Chongyun Barbara Fischl Razor Xiangling

B Tier

Protagonist Ningguang Xingqiu Sucrose Lisa Noelle

C Tier

Protagonist Bennett Amber Beidou Kaeya

