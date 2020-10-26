Genshin Impact Agents Locations Guide That You Must Check Out

One of the most important tasks that Genshin Impact will give to its players is Finding Fatui Agents. In short, they are known as agents. Players will have to locate each one of these agents and defeat them to obtain the Hunter's Sacrificial Knife. This is further needed for crafting Agent's Sacrificial Knife. Just like there are some materials for character ascensions, this item is required for the ascension of weapons.

Genshin Impact Agents Locations

These items can only be obtained as drops from Fatui Pyro Agents and not from any other elemental Fatui enemy. Below is a list of all the locations where the agents can be found.

Agent North of Mingyun Village: Located to the direction east from north of Mingyun Village.

Agent Along Yaoguang Shoal: Can be located on an isle that is visible along the shores of the Yuoguang Shoal.

Agent on an Isle in Guyun Stone Forest: Located on the west part of the isle which is present in the Gunyun Stone Forest area.

Agent Nearby Lingju Pass: Located in the east direction of Lingju Pass.

Agent East of Dunyu Ruins: Players will be able to find this Agent in the east direction of Dunyu Ruins.

Agent Near Dunyu Ruins: Players will be able to see this Agent is wandering near the north direction of Dunyu Ruins.

Agent in Luhua Pool: Located around the beach in Luhua Pool.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters: Venti Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi

A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing, Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara

B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett

C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle

D-Tier Characters: Amber

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



