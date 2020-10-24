Genshin Impact Valberry Location Details That You Must Check Out

Valberry in Genshin Impact is a plump berry that is sweet in taste and is also known for its fragrance. According to the game lore, the watchers of the storms found solace in the sweetness of the fruit which gave them hope for the security of their city. Two of the ways by which it can be found is, in the wild around the Stormbearer Mountains and by purchasing directly from Chloris. Continue reading to know about Genshin Impact Valberry locations.

Where to find Valberry Locations in Genshin Impact

Players will be able to find the Valberry only in very limited locations. This is one of the reasons why it is both very hard and easy to farm it. This is one of the many crafting materials and to obtain it. Players need to reach either Stormbearer Point or Stormbearer Mountain in the Mondstadt region at its northern part.

These two locations are the only ones where they spawn so farming them is going to take up a lot of time. One thing to note is that this material spawns every 49 real-world hours. So players will have to wait for more than 2 days after harvesting these berries once. So one of the best ways to farm materials like these is to harvest them each and every time a player is online. This will prevent the player from waiting all the time for the items to spawn.

Valberry is used for the following Character Ascensions:

Lisa

Noelle

Genshin Impact Tier List

Here is a complete list of all characters according to their latest tier in the game:

S-Tier Characters: Venti, Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi

A-Tier Characters: Jean, Keqing, Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara

B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett

C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle

D-Tier Characters: Amber

Genshin Impact download can be easily done by going to the respective stores for mobile and console, and by directly going to the official miHoYo website for PC players. The game size on PC is around 12 GB and console also has a similar download size.

