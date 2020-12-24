Genshin Impact Crimson Agate Locations: Learn About All The Areas

Genshin Impact is back with another new update of 1.2 and it brings many new quests, an entirely new expansion known as Dragonspine. Here, you will know how many crimson agates are there in the game and also about the Genshin Impact Interactive map which helps the players in finding items and locations in the game.

Crimson Agate Locations in Genshin Impact

The players can obtain a lot of Crimson Agate by wandering around Dragonspine but it still is not going to be enough to level up the Frostbearing Tree to its maximum Level 12. The highest level that all this can get the Frosbearing to at is about Level 8, due to which you will have to participate in the Crimson Wish missions, which also gets unlocked when the tree gets to level 8.

The Genshin Impact Crimson Wish will introduce the players with a set of new quests in Teyvat. 5 new quests become available on Mondays and Fridays, (10 total per week), which players can complete for earning Crimson Agate. A total of over 50 Crimson Agate can be easily found simply by exploring in Genshin Impact, and the players can obtain them in many different ways.

They can be hidden behind rocks or even be found floating in the air

At times it will be necessary to take special measures in order to reveal them.

One Crimson Agate on the north-east side of the map can only be acquired after defeating an enemy and draining a pool to reveal an underwater chest.

Many other Agates can also be found inside chests and after defeating enemies.

Other hidden Crimson Agates are hidden behind magical ice that can't be melted using a Pyro character. The players will then have to find veins for Scarlet Quartz (another new addition in the 1.2 update) which will allow any character to cut through the magical ice.

Timed challenges, wind currents, Fire Seelie puzzles, and bridges all are some of the ways to locate all Crimson Agates.

One Crimson Agate will require the player to go through a quest called Priest, Princess, and Scribe. Here the player must find three different boxes and unlock a secret room.

