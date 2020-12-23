Genshin Impact Thaw All The Shards Out: Learn How To Unlock Dragonspine Region

Genshin Impact is the ideal mix of RPG and Anime Action. The game has an astonishing battle style with energy assaults that look like anime assaults. Genshin Impact has a ton of missions that give various kinds of remunerations expected to update the character level and furthermore the player's experience rank. Genshin Impact has made a delightful open world, which appears as though it has taken motivation from Breath of the Wild. Players will also have quests that will require them to complete certain tasks. Many have inquired about Genshin Impact Thaw all Shards Out.

Genshin Impact Thaw All Shards Out

In The Mountains is a quest that players can try out in the game. This quest will require the players to explore certain things. There is also a new region called Dragonspine that cannot be explored because of a huge gust of wind. Players can get rid of this blockade if they thaw all the shards out. With the help of this Genshin Impact Walkthrough, learn the locations of the shards and how to thaw all the shards out:

For the first location, the players will need to head towards the northeast region of Entombed City, near the border. Here the players need to look for a puzzle consisting of 5 pillars. This 5-pillar puzzle can only be solved by Cryo character so make sure to keep one in the arsenal. After solving the puzzle, a wave of enemies will come that need to be defeated. This will then allow the players to drop down and where they need to break some crystals to find the Scarlett Quartz, which will help them break down the shard in the center of the area.

For the second location, the players need to travel to Starglow Cavern. Here the players will need to look for a hole near the teleporter of this region. This hole will connect to a tunnel that will take the players to the shard. The shard is blocked by a barrier and the players need to finish a time trial task that is nearby to unlock it and then use the Scarlett Quartz to thaw the second shard.

For the third location, the players will need to reach the Frostbearing Tree on the Snow Covered Path. They will find strange ice here that they need to break with the Scarlett Quartz collected from the nearby crystals and thaw the shard.

This Genshin Impact Walkthrough will help the players locate all the Shard Locations that need to be thawed for this quest.

Genshin Impact 1.2 Update

Genshin Impact 1.2 update is the next biggest update in the game. It will bring a whole new location called Dragonspine to the game. The update has also added new game mechanics, puzzles quests, characters, and weapons for the players to try out. The Genshin Impact 1.2 update will be available on PS4, PC, Android, and IOS from the 23rd of December.

