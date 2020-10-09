Genshin Impact Amber Build: Amber's Best Pyro Support And Pyro Dps Build

Genshin Impact which was released on 28 September is getting near to its first major update that will introduce a new set of characters, both in the 4-star tier and for the 5-star tier. New characters mean more new strategies can be developed which will depend on the abilities of that character. Here is a build for Amber in Genshin Impact, who specializes in support.
Genshin Impact Amber Build - Pyro Support Build
This pyro support build is for making Amber's Elemental skill and burst abilities even stronger.
Weapon
- Favonius Warbow: Critical hits will have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, this will regenerate 6 Energy points for the character. This can only happen once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds.
- The Stringless: This will increase her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48%.
Artifact Sets
- Noblesse Oblige
- (2) Elemental Burst damage will increase by up to +20%
- (4) When the player uses an Elemental Burst, it will increase all party members' attack by up to 20% for a duration of 12 seconds. This effect can't be stacked.
- Primary Stat: The primary stat of this set is Pyro damage / Energy Recharge
Pyro DPS - Aimed Shot Build
The main motive behind this build is to increase the power of a fully charged Aimed Shot with Amber for every 10 seconds. This will take advantage of the extra arrow from Amber's first constellation, One Arrow to Rule Them All.
Weapon
- Royal Bow: Upon damaging an enemy, this will increase the critical Rate by up to 8%. The maximum times it can be stacked is 5. A critical hit will remove all the stacks.
- Amos' Bow: Increases Normal Attack and Aimed Shot damage by up to 12/15/18/21/24%. It will increase the damage from arrows shot even more by 8/10/12/14/16% for every 0.1 seconds that the arrow is in flight, up to 0.5 seconds. This can stack up to 5 times on each arrow.
Artifact Sets
- Wanderer's Troupe
- (2) Elemental Mastery increase by +80
- (4) This will increase any Charged Attack damage by 35% when the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.
- Primary Stat: The primary stat of this set is attack.
Amber Constellations
- One Arrow to Rule Them All: Constellation Lv. 1. Fires 2 arrows per Aimed Shot. The second arrow attack will deal 20% of the first arrow's damage.
- Bunny Triggered: Constellation Lv. 2. Baron Bunny, which is new and improved from before. If the player hits Baron Bunny's foot with a fully-charged Aimed Shot, it will manually detonate it. Also, any explosion from manual detonation will deal an additional 200% damage.
- It Burns!: Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Fiery Rain by 3. Maximum upgrade level for this is 15.
- It's Not Just Any Doll: Constellation Lv. 4. Decreases Explosive Puppet's cooldown by up to 20% and also adds 1 additional charge.
- It's Baron Bunny!: Constellation Lv. 5. Increases the Level of Explosive Puppet by up to 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.
- Wildfire: Constellation Lv. 6. Fiery Rain increases Amber's Movement speed by up to 15% and her Base attack by 15% for a duration of 10 seconds.
Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact