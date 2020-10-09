Genshin Impact Amber Build: Amber's Best Pyro Support And Pyro Dps Build

Genshin Impact which was released on 28 September is getting near to its first major update that will introduce a new set of characters, both in the 4-star tier and for the 5-star tier. New characters mean more new strategies can be developed which will depend on the abilities of that character. Here is a build for Amber in Genshin Impact, who specializes in support.

Genshin Impact Amber Build - Pyro Support Build

This pyro support build is for making Amber's Elemental skill and burst abilities even stronger.

Weapon

Favonius Warbow : Critical hits will have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, this will regenerate 6 Energy points for the character. This can only happen once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds.

: Critical hits will have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, this will regenerate 6 Energy points for the character. This can only happen once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds. The Stringless: This will increase her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Artifact Sets

Noblesse Oblige (2) Elemental Burst damage will increase by up to +20% (4) When the player uses an Elemental Burst, it will increase all party members' attack by up to 20% for a duration of 12 seconds. This effect can't be stacked.

Primary Stat: The primary stat of this set is Pyro damage / Energy Recharge

Pyro DPS - Aimed Shot Build

The main motive behind this build is to increase the power of a fully charged Aimed Shot with Amber for every 10 seconds. This will take advantage of the extra arrow from Amber's first constellation, One Arrow to Rule Them All.

Weapon

Royal Bow : Upon damaging an enemy, this will increase the critical Rate by up to 8%. The maximum times it can be stacked is 5. A critical hit will remove all the stacks.

: Upon damaging an enemy, this will increase the critical Rate by up to 8%. The maximum times it can be stacked is 5. A critical hit will remove all the stacks. Amos' Bow: Increases Normal Attack and Aimed Shot damage by up to 12/15/18/21/24%. It will increase the damage from arrows shot even more by 8/10/12/14/16% for every 0.1 seconds that the arrow is in flight, up to 0.5 seconds. This can stack up to 5 times on each arrow.

Artifact Sets

Wanderer's Troupe (2) Elemental Mastery increase by +80 (4) This will increase any Charged Attack damage by 35% when the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

Primary Stat: The primary stat of this set is attack.

Amber Constellations

One Arrow to Rule Them All : Constellation Lv. 1. Fires 2 arrows per Aimed Shot. The second arrow attack will deal 20% of the first arrow's damage.

: Constellation Lv. 1. Fires 2 arrows per Aimed Shot. The second arrow attack will deal 20% of the first arrow's damage. Bunny Triggered : Constellation Lv. 2. Baron Bunny, which is new and improved from before. If the player hits Baron Bunny's foot with a fully-charged Aimed Shot, it will manually detonate it. Also, any explosion from manual detonation will deal an additional 200% damage.

: Constellation Lv. 2. Baron Bunny, which is new and improved from before. If the player hits Baron Bunny's foot with a fully-charged Aimed Shot, it will manually detonate it. Also, any explosion from manual detonation will deal an additional 200% damage. It Burns! : Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Fiery Rain by 3. Maximum upgrade level for this is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Fiery Rain by 3. Maximum upgrade level for this is 15. It's Not Just Any Doll : Constellation Lv. 4. Decreases Explosive Puppet's cooldown by up to 20% and also adds 1 additional charge.

: Constellation Lv. 4. Decreases Explosive Puppet's cooldown by up to 20% and also adds 1 additional charge. It's Baron Bunny! : Constellation Lv. 5. Increases the Level of Explosive Puppet by up to 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 5. Increases the Level of Explosive Puppet by up to 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15. Wildfire: Constellation Lv. 6. Fiery Rain increases Amber's Movement speed by up to 15% and her Base attack by 15% for a duration of 10 seconds.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact