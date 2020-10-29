PS Plus Games November 2020: List Of All Free PSN Games Releasing This November

PS players get a set of new games through their PS Plus membership. These free PSN games get renewed every month. So the players have recently been asking about PS Plus games November 2020. Luckily, the makers have already launched their free PSN games for this November. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into the free PSN November 2020 games.

PS Plus Free Games for November 2020

Got PS Plus? Getting PS5? Here's the full PlayStation Plus Collection lineup, downloadable day one: https://t.co/zgEXedfxoy pic.twitter.com/T4e5ZgXW8u — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

With the release of PS 5 this month, the makers have also brought in a couple of free PSN games for PS and PS5 owners. They are going to release Bugsnax (PS5 Version) for the PS owners. And along with that, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition are also going to be available as free PSN November 2020 games. The makers have also uploaded a blog on their official website about free PSN games for November 2020. Here is what the blog says:

In November, PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 action-adventure games – Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – dropping on Tuesday, November 3. We’re also thrilled to announce PlayStation Plus members who own a PlayStation 5 console will receive Bugsnax (PS5)** when PS5 launches, beginning November 12.***

Bugsnax (PS5 Version)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

More about PS5

The PS5 is being released on November 12 for U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the other one will get to buy the new gaming console on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India. Thus waiting for it to be launched can be the best possible outcome that can be drawn currently. Apart from the free PS Plus games November 2020, makers have even released 20 free games for all PS5 owners. Here are the games available in the PS Plus Collection.

From Worldwide Studios:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

From third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

