Genshin Impact Ayaka Leaked Gameplay Video Reveals Cool Glimpses; Read

The free-to-play Genshin Impact game launched on September 28, 2020. The action RPG is developed by a renowned developer company miHoYo which is best known for Honkai Impact 3rd. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, as soon as the gacha-based game was out, it received a lot of love. In this newly launched MMORPG game, a few new characters are going to make a cameo. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Genshin Impact Ayaka Kamisato. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Genshin Impact Ayaka Kamisato leaks

According to the recent leaks on the internet, two new Genshin Impact characters are going to make a cameo in the MMORPG game. While one of the upcoming two characters, ZhongLi received a lot of popularity in the past few days, leaked videos of Ayaka is making player wonder about it. The upcoming Genshin Impact character was first seen in the game's third closed beta test. However, she was not included as a playable character with the global release.

Ayaka is a cryo-based character in Genshin Impact that was initially seen as part of the game's first closed beta test. And while nothing has been confirmed, it is also rumoured that one of these two characters, ZhongLi and Ayaka will be unlocked once a player reaches Adventure Rank 42. Here is a short 40-second gameplay leak that showcases Zhongli's moveset in the game.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title that has been released on various platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. If you are a Windows PC user, you can easily download the title by visiting the game's official website at the link here. Once you have landed on the page, select 'Windows' to start the download. If you are looking to download the game on a mobile platform, you simply head over to Google Play or the Apple App Store. For PS4 gamers, the game can be downloaded through the PlayStation Store.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

