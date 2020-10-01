Genshin Impact: How To Get & Use Stardust In The MMRPG Game? Know Details

Genshin Impact was finally released on September 28, 2020, on various platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The action RPG is developed by a renowned developer company miHoYo which is best known for Honkai Impact 3rd. The game comes with several new anime-type characters with intriguing abilities, a Battle Pass system and much more. The game consists of a vast range of currencies, one of which is the Masterless Stardust.

So, many players are wondering about how to get Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact?

Just like Masterless Star Glitter, obtaining Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact is beyond a player's control. You cannot earn Masterless Stardust by completing missions or defeating Bosses as there is an entirely different system to obtain it, which is why Masterless Stardust currencies are so rare. Nevertheless, similar to Primogems, Acquaint Fates, Intertwined Fates and others, Masterless Stardust is also a form of currency.

So, to get Genshin Impact Masterless Stardust, a player needs to understand that this rare currency can only be obtained using "Wish." Meaning, a player will have to use Fates to make a wish in Genshin Impact. Once you make a "Wish" you might get characters and weapons that you already own.

If such an occurrence takes place, you will receive Masterless Star Glitters or Masterless Stardust instead of the earned character. However, unlike Masterless Star Glitters, Masterless Stardusts can only be obtained if you earn 3-Star Weapon from the wishes. You will then earn 15 Masterless Stardust.

How to use Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact?

Intertwined Fate and Acquaint Fate can be obtained using 65 Pieces of Masterless Stardust

Adventure EXP can be obtained using 7 Pieces of Masterless Stardust

Weapon Ores can be obtained using 3 Pieces of Masterless Stardust

Mora can be obtained using 10 Pieces of Masterless Stardust

3 Star and 2 Star Training Materials can be obtained using 14 Pieces and 5 Pieces respectively

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

