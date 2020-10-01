Genshin Impact: How To Get & Use Star Glitters In The MMRPG Game? Know Details

In a short span of time, Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular newly launched games. It was released on September 28 and said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game comes with several new anime type characters with intriguing abilities, a Battle Pass system and much more. The free-to-play game is currently only available on platforms like PlayStation 4, Microsoft (PC), iOS and Android.

The game consists of various types of currencies, one of which is the Star Glitters. So, many players are wondering about how to get Star Glitters in Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get Star Glitters in Genshin Impact?

One can understand the curiosity behind knowing about how to get Star Glitters in Genshin Impact because obtaining them is beyond a player's control. You cannot earn Star Glitters by completing missions or defeating Bosses there is an entirely different system to obtain them, which is why Star Glitters are so rare. Nevertheless, similar to Primogems, Acquaint Fates, Intertwined Fates and others, Star Glitters are also currencies.

So, to get Star Glitters in Genshin Impact, a player needs to understand that this rare currency can only be obtained by using Fates to make a wish in Genshin Impact. Once you make a "Wish" you might get a character that you already own. If such an occurrence takes place, you will receive a Star Glitter instead of the earned character.

However, the amount varies as per the rarity of the Character earned, meaning if you have earned a 4 Star character, then you will receive more Star Glitters in comparison to the 2 Star character.

How to use Star Glitter in Genshin Impact?

There are three major uses for Star Glitter, have a look at them below.

Use Star Glitters to purchase specific characters outright which costs around 50 Star Glitters

Purchase Acquaint or Intertwined Fates which costs 7 Star Glitters per Fate

Buy equipment and upgrade materials which will cost you 35 and 3 Star Glitters respectively

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

