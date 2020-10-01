Genshin Impact: How To Use Original Resin In The MMORPG Game?

Launched on September 28, 2020, The free-to-play Genshin Impact revolves around an original story. The game is full of many OP characters to choose from to make up a party of four. With a unique take at the Battle Pass system, characters used and unlocking Multiplayer mode, this MMORPG has taken gaming to another level.

Nevertheless, players are quite intrigued by Original Resina and are wondering about how to use Original resin in Gesnshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to use Original resin in Gesnshin Impact?

Original Resin is one of the most important items in Genshin Impact, as it is an energy resource. Players use this item to earn rewards from Ley Line Blossoms, Abyssal Domains, and certain Bosses found in the open world. In this free-to-play game, Original Resin as the item gets depleted by certain activities as it is an energy resource.

This means once you have completed an activity or a task, Original Resin will be consumed to avail the rewards. The activities that help you consume Original Resin include killing a Boss, Abyssal Domains and more. These are the only actions available, as of now, that help a player to use Original resin in Gesnshin Impact.

Using Orignal Resin in Gensihin Impact

Ley Line Outcrops - 20 Orignal Resin

Abyssal Domains - 20 Orignal Resin

Hypostasis - 40 Orignal Resin

Weekly Bosses - 60 Orignal Resin

However, you can completely exhaust your Original Resin in the game and so it restores on its own. However, to get restored, this item takes 8 minutes per Original Resin and you do not have to keep playing the game to restore it.

Nevertheless, if you wish you can spend your hard-earned Primogems to restore them, but you can do it only 6 times in a day. The cost of each time will increase the amount with 50, meaning a player will restore 60 Original Resin at the cost of 50 Primogems on the first time. The second time costs 100, then 150 and so on.

