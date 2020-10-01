Genshin Impact Battle Pass System Guide: How To Get A Battle Pass?

The MMORPG game Genshin Impact is filled with a lot of adventure as it has quirky a mix of many challenges in the game which a player has never witnessed before. The free-to-play game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and has been released on all platforms such as Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4.

Just like any other game, the gacha-based game has a Battle Pass, however, it comes with a unique system. This is why many players are wondering about the Genshin Impact Battle Pass system and how it works. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How To Get Characters In MMORPG Game?

How does the Genshin Impact Battle Pass system work?

Unlike other games, Genshin Impact Battle Pass system is unique and distinct. A player needs to play to be eligible to enter into the Battle Pass. This means that you need to first hit Adventure Rank 20 to unlock Battle Pass which is a lot of work. To advance in the ranking system you will have to complete quests, open chests and more. However, anything you do in the game will help you earn a few Adventure XPs and the more XP you collect, the more you level up in the Adventure Rank.

Also Read | What do Primogems do in Genshin Impact? What are Primogems in the game?

Apart from this, a player who hits Adventure Rank 20 will be able to access more daily and weekly quests that a will have to complete to earn Battle Pass XP. These Battle Pass XP will help you to rank up the pass which enables you to receive rewards. As of now, the pass contains 30 levels and just like any other MMORPG game, there are two different tiers. There is a Free tier which is called Sojourner's Battle Pass, and the premium version is called Gnostic's Battle Pass.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to complete the Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins?

The Free Sojourner Genshin Impact Battle Pass starts right after you hit Rank 20. However, to get access to the premium version, you will have to click on the "Unlock Gnostic Hymn" bottom present in the right-hand corner of the screen, there you can purchase the premium tier for $9.99 per season. Nevertheless, there is also another offer of $19.99 that will advance your game with 10 BP levels, provide you with a Namecard style and 5 Fragile Resin.

Battle Pass Rewards

Images ~ SyleSpawn on Reddit

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

Also Read | Valorant Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster skins look like sci-fi guns