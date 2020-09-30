What Do Primogems Do In Genshin Impact? What Are Primogems In The Game?

The free-to-play Genshin Impact game was finally launched on September 28, 2020, on various platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The action RPG is developed by a renowned developer company miHoYo which is best known for Honkai Impact 3rd. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, as soon as the gacha-based game was out, it received a lot of love. And now, many players are wondering about what do Primogems do in Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What are Primogems in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based RPG game in which players can use a various amount of different currencies for the chance of getting rare items, characters and more. A player can receive these currencies by playing the game naturally or using microtransactions. In the different currencies used in the game, players are more intrigued about the Primogems in Genshin Impact. The Primogems is one of the most important currencies in the RPG game, however, it is not the rarest of the currencies.

What do Primogems do in Genshin Impact?

Primogems are quite important for players if they want a rare currency to get incredible items in the game. Primogems help you to get a summons in Genshin Impact. Players can get a summon to avail ten Intertwined or Acquaint Fates if they have enough Primogems (that is 1600 Primogems or roughly $20) in the gacha-based game.

However, it is advised that one must collect these currencies enough to open a door for you to get the bulk summons which will increase your chances of getting one or more four-star or higher items (but only if you purchase the bundle of ten summons ).

Apart from this, to become a Genshin Impact pro player, you need to know one very vital thing about the game and that is, you have to be comfortable at character switching. The gacha game will ask you to perform your best in all the characters offered in it. So you need to get used to switching between characters, both during fights and normally.

