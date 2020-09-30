Valorant Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Skins Look Like Sci-fi Guns

Valorant has been gaining a lot of love from the online gaming community after its release a few months ago. The First Person Perspective game from Riot Games has seen significant improvements after its closed beta release and it continues to grow bigger. Nevertheless, a new Twitter post by a popular Valorant Leaker has revealed that a new Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (GUN) bundle is going to be rolled out in the survival game soon. This news is huge, and the gaming community is eager to know more about this announcement. If you have been wondering about the upcoming Valorant skins, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Volarant to have a new skin bundle

The game developer company, Riot Games has announced the release of new Valorant skins called the Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster skins which appears to be like a bundle right from a science fiction movie. The new skin designs for Valorant weapons are reportedly inspired by works of several authors like Frank Herbert, Isaac Asimov, Arthur Charles Clarke, and the Strugatsky brothers.

The newly announced skins will feature skins for the Classic, Bucky, Operator, Spectre, and a melee weapon. Valorant has a unique way of creating skins which not only look cool but they also appear classy and dangerous. These new Valorant Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster skins will consist of three separate colour variants.

How much will the Valorant Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster skin bundle cost?

The Valorant Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster skins will be available on the store, and it will come in 5 options each for Classic, Bucky, Operator, Spectre, and a melee weapon. However, Riot Games has not yet specified the price of the full bundle including five skins and a gun Buddy, as of writing this article. But, each skin from the Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster bundle will cost 1,775 Valorant points, which is just under $20.

List of all the Valorant skins coming in the Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster bundle

Classic

Knife

Bucky

Operator

Spectre

Gun Buddy

All Images/ Promo Image ~ Riot Games official website/ Valorant

