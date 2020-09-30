Genshin Impact: How To Get Characters In MMORPG Game?

The free-to-play Genshin Impact game was finally launched on September 28, 2020. The game revolves around an original story with many characters to choose from to make up a party of four. The developer company miHoYo has kept the game entirely different from an MMORPG by keeping a player's world unique to them, even with the option to play with friends. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This free-to-play game is now released for all the platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The game has several incredible characters, and this is the reason why many players are wondering about how to get characters in Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Also Read | What do Primogems do in Genshin Impact? What are Primogems in the game?
Genshin Impact is a quite interesting game which requires you to acquire new characters in Genshin Impact using "Wishes". Unlike the name, Wishes are like chests that allow you to exchange rare currencies in the gacha game in exchange for random rewards such as a new character. While some Wishes can be used anytime, there are others which are only available for a limited time.
Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to complete the Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins?
Players in this game start with a character known as Traveler and can pick a male card or a female card. The best characters currently would be Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as a Healer and Venti for Support as they all fall in the top S tier of the game. Below is the list of all characters with their element type and weapon.
Also Read | Does PS5 have Quick Resume? What is Quick Resume feature of Xbox? Read
Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter
Also Read | Maxed out Mac Pro costs ₹60.71 lakh; See on Apple online store's most expensive product