Genshin Impact: How To Get Characters In MMORPG Game?

The free-to-play Genshin Impact game was finally launched on September 28, 2020. The game revolves around an original story with many characters to choose from to make up a party of four. The developer company miHoYo has kept the game entirely different from an MMORPG by keeping a player's world unique to them, even with the option to play with friends. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This free-to-play game is now released for all the platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The game has several incredible characters, and this is the reason why many players are wondering about how to get characters in Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get characters in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a quite interesting game which requires you to acquire new characters in Genshin Impact using "Wishes". Unlike the name, Wishes are like chests that allow you to exchange rare currencies in the gacha game in exchange for random rewards such as a new character. While some Wishes can be used anytime, there are others which are only available for a limited time.

Players in this game start with a character known as Traveler and can pick a male card or a female card. The best characters currently would be Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as a Healer and Venti for Support as they all fall in the top S tier of the game. Below is the list of all characters with their element type and weapon.

Genshin Impact Characters as per tier list

For the S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveller (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveller (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

