Genshin Impact: How To Complete The Mystery Of The Arcadian Ruins?

Genshin Impact was finally released yesterday that is September 28, 2020, on various platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The action RPG is developed by a renowned developer company miHoYo which is best known for Honkai Impact 3rd. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, as soon as the gacha-based game was out, it received a lot of love. And now, many players are wondering about the first Genshin Impact Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins mission. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What is the Genshin Impact about?

Set in a vast open-world called Tevyat, Genshin Impact is filled with several playable characters which have different powers. In Genshin Impact, a player gets a chance to be the protagonist looking for a missing sibling, and with every progress, the player gains the ability to control other playable characters and harness their unique powers. The gacha-based RPG game also allows you to have a multiplayer mode, but there is a catch, the Genshin Impact multiplayer mode can only be unlocked after you reach Adventure Rank 16.

Genshin Impact Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins details

To complete the Genshin Impact Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins mission, you and your companion, Paimon, need to meet Kaeya in the Knights of Favonius HQ building. He will brief you about it. Then follow the below-given steps to complete the Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins mission.

How to complete Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins mission?

Go to the Adventurers’ Guild: Here you will find information about the location of the Arcadian Ruins. Further, you will meet an NPC who will deny any assistance But, Kaeya will help you to meet his informant. Nevertheless, you will have to fight and once you win, he will give you clues with a riddle to solve and a map. The riddle is "In the city on the lake, lived three giants with six arms. Two to guard the statue of the archon, and one to guard the treasure." Mondstadt is the city on the lake, and you have to go to the windmill standing apart from the rest which is where the mission will proceed. Go to the windmill, and you will find a chest on the top level of the windmill. The chest will give you a riddle which reads “She doesn’t love him at all. The passion rushing through the clear spring is just a front. When she’s cold and alone, her true heart is revealed.”

Go back to Kaeya: Kaeya will solve the riddle and will ask you to user Cyro, a different character, as its powers will help you complete the mission easily. The solution of the riddle reveals that you need to go to the waterfall behind Springvale marked on the map.

The Mystery of the Arcadian Ruins: The chest has a map inside which has the location near Falcon Coast is marked. Go to the location marked on the map and you will reach the Arcadian Ruins. You will find the dungeons where you will have to use Kaeya (Cryo powers) and Lisa's (Electro) powers to take out the boss and his goons using Amber. Once the boss is defeated, you have completed the mission.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact twitter

