Genshin Impact Beidou Build: Check Out This Electro DPS Build Of Beidou

In Genshin Impact, all the characters have different strengths and it's necessary to build them according to it. One of the characters named Beidou can increase her damage output highly when the player can perfectly time the counterattack using her second skill known as Tidecaller after unlocking her 1st and 2nd passive talents. This gives the player a 10-second duration window of increased damage from the normal and charged attacks.

Also read | Valorant Prime Skins; Check Out The Skins And Learn How To Get Them

Genshin Impact Beidou Build

Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra: Are Regis Shiny Locked In Sword And Shield?

Beidou Build Guide - Electro DPS Build

Weapon

Wolf's Gravestone (ATK): Increases Base attack by up to 20/25/30/35/40%. When this attack hits the opponent, attacks against enemies who have less than 30% HP remaining will increase all party members' Base attack by up to 40/50/60/70/80% for a duration of 12 seconds. This can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Increases Base attack by up to 20/25/30/35/40%. When this attack hits the opponent, attacks against enemies who have less than 30% HP remaining will increase all party members' Base attack by up to 40/50/60/70/80% for a duration of 12 seconds. This can only happen once every 30 seconds. Prototype Aminus (ATK): On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240/300/360/420/480% attack damage to enemies within a small radius. This can only happen once every 15 seconds.

Artifact Sets

Gladiator's Finale: ATK / Electro DMG / ATK (2) Attack increase by +18% (4) If the player who is wielding this artifact set uses a weapon like a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, it increases their Normal Attack Damage by up to 35%.

ATK / Electro DMG / ATK

Also read | SSBU Memes: The Best Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fan-made Memes

Beidou Constellations

Sea Beast's Scourge: Constellation Lv. 1 - When Stormbreaker is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou's Max HP for a duration of 15 seconds. This shield absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively.

Constellation Lv. 1 - When Stormbreaker is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou's Max HP for a duration of 15 seconds. This shield absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively. Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises: Constellation Lv. 2 - Stormbreaker's arc lightning can jump 2 additional targets.

Constellation Lv. 2 - Stormbreaker's arc lightning can jump 2 additional targets. Summoner of Storm: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Stunning Revenge: Constellation Lv. 4 - Within 10s of taking DMG, Beidou's Normal Attacks gain 20% additional Electro DMG.

Constellation Lv. 4 - Within 10s of taking DMG, Beidou's Normal Attacks gain 20% additional Electro DMG. Crimson Tidewalker: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increase the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Constellation Lv. 5 - Increase the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Bane of Evil: Constellation Lv. 6 - During the duration of Stormbreaker, the Electro RES of surrounding enemies is decreased by 15%.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download Steps for PC, PS4, iOS and Android

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra New DLC Walkthrough: Here's How To Complete This New DLC