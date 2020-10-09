Last Updated:

Genshin Impact Beidou Build Guide, Check Out Beidou's Best Electro DPS Build

Genshin Impact keeps growing in popularity with a large number of new players constantly joining. Read on to know about the best Electro DPS build for Beidou.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
genshin impact

Genshin Impact released on September 28 and since then, the gaming world has been fixated on this game, making it a massive success. One of the 23 characters, Beidou is known as the leader of the Crux which is an armed fleet based in the Liyue Harbor. An armed fleet is a fleet of ships who are completely armed in every way possible. Continue reading to know how to properly make use of Beidou's DPS characteristic in Genshin Impact.

Also read | Genshin Impact Razor Build: Know All About The Best Hybrid Razor Build

Genshin Impact Beidou Build Guide - Electro DPS Build

This Electro DPS build revolves totally on how perfectly a player can time the counterattack from Beidou's second skill, Tidecaller, after unlocking her both first and second passive talents. This grants the player with a 10-second window of increased damage from the normal and charged attacks.

Weapons

  • Wolf's Gravestone: This increases base attack by 20/25/30/35/40%. On strike, the attacks against enemies with less than 30% health will increase all party members' base attack by 40/50/60/70/80% for a duration of 12 seconds. This can happen only once every 30 seconds.
  • Debate Club: After using an Elemental Skill, Normal or Charged Attacks, which on strike will deal additional attack damage of 60/75/90/105/120% in a small area. This effect will last for a duration of 15 seconds. The damage will only happen once every 3 seconds.

Also read | Baldur's Gate 3 Day One Issues; Multiplayer Lag And Desync Fixes

Artifact Sets

  • Gladiator's Finale
    • (2) Attack increase by +18%
    • (4) If the holder of this artifact set uses weapons like a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, it will increase their Normal Attack damage by up to 35%.
  • Primary Stat: Primary stat is attack.

Also read | Genshin Impact Keqing Build For A More Effective DPS; Here's A Complete Guide

Beidou Constellations

  • Sea Beast's Scourge: Constellation Lv. 1. When Stormbreaker is used: Creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou's Max health for 15 seconds. This shield absorbs Electro damage 250% more effectively.
  • Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises: Constellation Lv. 2. Stormbreaker's arc lightning can jump 2 additional targets.
  • Summoner of Storm: Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.
  • Stunning Revenge: Constellation Lv. 4. Within 10 seconds of taking damage, Beidou's Normal Attacks gain 20% additional Electro damage.
  • Crimson Tidewalker: Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
  • Bane of Evil: Constellation Lv. 6. During the duration of Stormbreaker, the Electro RES of surrounding enemies is decreased by 15%.

Also read | What Time Does FIFA 21 Come Out? Here's The Exact Release Time Of The Upcoming EA Release

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND