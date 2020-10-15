Last Updated:

Genshin Impact Paimon Age: Know Everything About Paimon And The Best Characters

Paimon is the same for Genshin Impact players as Ai-chan is for the Honkai Impact 3rd players. She is also famous by the name "Emergency food" in the community.

Paimon is the companion non-playable character in Genshin Impact who stays with the players and guides them through the game. Much like Ai-chan from Honkiai Impact 3rd, another game from miHoYo. Continue reading to find out all there is to know about the friendly fairy of Genshin Impact and her probable age.

Paimon Age in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, Paimon is an important second in command of every Genshin Impact player and can also be considered as an assistant character who gives her valuable input from time to time. She loves food and knows a lot about the industry - the entire world of Teyvat. One more interesting thing about her is that she is known as "emergency food" by the players in the game's community.

Even though there is no mention of her age in the game, she is very small with a height of 1.5-2ft. But the knowledge she possesses could also mean that she is an elf with over 1000 years of age under her belt. miHoYo celebrates her birthday on June 1 as mentioned on their twitter and in the in-game details.

 

Genshin Impact Characters - Best Characters in Genshin Impact

Players in this game start with a character known as Traveler and can pick a male card or a female card. Currently, the best characters would be Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as a Healer and Venti for Support as they all fall in the top S tier of the game. But with proper knowledge on how to build other mid-tier and lower-tier characters, they can also be strong enough to take out most of the enemies. Below is a list of all characters with their element type and weapon.

Mondstadt Characters

  • 1. Klee
    • Pyro
    • Catalyst
  • 2. Jean
    • Anemo
    • Sword
  • 3. Venti
    • Anemo
    • Bow
  • 4. Mona
    • Hydro
    • Catalyst
  • 5. Diluc
    • Pyro
    • Claymore
  • 6. Amber
    • Pyro
    • Bow
  • 7. Kaeya
    • Electro
    • Catalyst
  • 8. Sucrose
    • Anemo
    • Catalyst
  • 9. Razor
    • Electro
    • Claymore
  • 10. Barbara
    • Hydro
    • Catalyst
  • 11. Noelle
    • Geo
    • Claymore
  • 12. Bennett
    • Pyro
    • Sword
  • 13. Fischl
    • Electro
    • Bow

Liyue Characters

  • 14. Keqing
    • Electro
    • Sword
  • 15. Qiqi
    • Cryo
    • Sword
  • 16. Xiao
    • Anemo
    • Polearm
  • 17. Xingqiu
    • Hydro
    • Sword
  • 18. Chongyun
    • Cyro
    • Claymore
  • 19. Ningguang
    • Geo
    • Catalyst
  • 20. Xiangling
    • Pyro
    • Polearm
  • 21. Beidou
    • Electro
    • Claymore

