Genshin Impact Paimon Age: Know Everything About Paimon And The Best Characters

Paimon is the companion non-playable character in Genshin Impact who stays with the players and guides them through the game. Much like Ai-chan from Honkiai Impact 3rd, another game from miHoYo. Continue reading to find out all there is to know about the friendly fairy of Genshin Impact and her probable age.

Paimon Age in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, Paimon is an important second in command of every Genshin Impact player and can also be considered as an assistant character who gives her valuable input from time to time. She loves food and knows a lot about the industry - the entire world of Teyvat. One more interesting thing about her is that she is known as "emergency food" by the players in the game's community.

Even though there is no mention of her age in the game, she is very small with a height of 1.5-2ft. But the knowledge she possesses could also mean that she is an elf with over 1000 years of age under her belt. miHoYo celebrates her birthday on June 1 as mentioned on their twitter and in the in-game details.

Birthdays are delicious! ...Oh, wait, Paimon means...



With so many desserts to eat, birthdays are just the best!



Thanks to 阿托伊玛 for the fantastic artwork!#GenshinImpact #Paimon #Birthday pic.twitter.com/Q22U3yn3oM — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 1, 2020

Genshin Impact Characters - Best Characters in Genshin Impact

Players in this game start with a character known as Traveler and can pick a male card or a female card. Currently, the best characters would be Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as a Healer and Venti for Support as they all fall in the top S tier of the game. But with proper knowledge on how to build other mid-tier and lower-tier characters, they can also be strong enough to take out most of the enemies. Below is a list of all characters with their element type and weapon.

Mondstadt Characters

1. Klee Pyro Catalyst

2. Jean Anemo Sword

3. Venti Anemo Bow

4. Mona Hydro Catalyst

5. Diluc Pyro Claymore

6. Amber Pyro Bow

7. Kaeya Electro Catalyst

8. Sucrose Anemo Catalyst

9. Razor Electro Claymore

10. Barbara Hydro Catalyst

11. Noelle Geo Claymore

12. Bennett Pyro Sword

13. Fischl Electro Bow



Liyue Characters

14. Keqing Electro Sword

15. Qiqi Cryo Sword

16. Xiao Anemo Polearm

17. Xingqiu Hydro Sword

18. Chongyun Cyro Claymore

19. Ningguang Geo Catalyst

20. Xiangling Pyro Polearm

21. Beidou Electro Claymore



Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact