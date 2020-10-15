How To Carve A Pumpkin In Minecraft? Learn In Simple Steps Here

Minecraft is filled with several adventurous interfaces that have been intriguing quite a lot of players around the world. However, recently many players are finding it difficult to find Carved Pumpkin to add to their Hotbar inventory. This is the reason why many players are wondering about how to carve a pumpkin in Minecraft. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to carve a Pumpkin in Minecraft?

Find a Pumpkin Stencil: To find Pumpkin Stencil, you need to head towards Extreme Hills or Plains biomes. Once you are at the given locations, follow the below steps.

Hold your Shears: To acquire Carved Pumpkin in Minecraft, place the shears in your hand, to do that, select 'Shears' in the Hotbar. Then, just point at the pumpkin which will highlight them in the game.

Use the Shears to get Carved Pumpkin: From here you will have to use the Shears on the Pumpkin Plant to carve the face. Here is how to carve them as per the version of Minecraft you are using, have a look: For Java Edition (PC/Mac), right-click on the pumpkin. For Pocket Edition (PE), you tap on the pumpkin. For Xbox 360 and Xbox One, press the LT button on the Xbox controller. For PS3 and PS4, press the L2 button on the PS controller. For Wii U, press the ZL button on the gamepad. For Nintendo Switch, press the ZL button on the controller. For Windows 10 Edition, right-click on the pumpkin. For Education Edition, right-click on the pumpkin.

From here you will have to use the Shears on the Pumpkin Plant to carve the face. Here is how to carve them as per the version of Minecraft you are using, have a look: As soon as you have Craved Pumpkin, 4 pumpkin seeds will be dropped, and now you can add them to your inventory.

Dig up the Carved Pumpkin: Now you will have to dig the Carved Pumpkin in Minecraft. Here is how to dig up the carved pumpkin as per the version of Minecraft you are using, have a look: For Java Edition (PC/Mac), left-click and hold on the carved pumpkin. For Pocket Edition (PE), you tap and hold on the carved pumpkin. For Xbox 360 and Xbox One, press and hold the RT button on the Xbox controller. For PS3 and PS4, press and hold the R2 button on the PS controller. For Wii U, press and hold the ZR button on the gamepad. For Nintendo Switch, press and hold the ZR button on the controller. For Windows 10 Edition, left click and hold on the carved pumpkin. For Education Edition, left click and hold on the carved pumpkin.

Now you will have to dig the Carved Pumpkin in Minecraft. Here is how to dig up the carved pumpkin as per the version of Minecraft you are using, have a look: You will be able to witness that the carved pumpkin breaking. Then, you will see a smaller carved pumpkin lying on the ground.

Pick up the Carved Pumpkin: As soon as you picked it up, it will appear on your Hotbar immediately. Make sure you pick up the carved pumpkin before it disappears.

