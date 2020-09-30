Genshin Impact Guide: How To Claim Birthday Rewards In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular growing Fantasy open-world RPG. The game is available to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. As this an RPG, every decision that the players make has a different outcome. Genshin Impact is a very detailed game and players that understand these details can make some big strides in the game. One of these details involves Genshin Impact Birthday Rewards.

Genshin Impact Birthday Rewards

Genshin Impact is trying to beat the competition in the market. It is one of the very few games that keeps the player’s birthday in mind and provides them with gifts and rewards on their birthday. It is their way of celebrating the player’s birthday. These birthday rewards often gift the player with items that can help them upgrade their characters and progress faster in the game. Here’s how the players can set their birth date and receive a birthday reward in Genshin Impact:

Once the game is loaded up and the player is in the game, open their profile

In the profile, there will be a pencil icon on the top right corner

Click on that and that will take you to the edit page

The players should see a drop-down list

The player can edit details from their profile here

In the list, players need to click add Birthdate

Feed in the date you want to set as your birthdate in the fields

After that, go to the mail icon

Players should’ve received a mail from the mailing system giving them wishes for their birthday

This mail will also contain a birthday reward for the player

Players need to click on the claim button under the reward to claim the birthday gift by Genshin Impact

The birthday reward will be then added to the player's inventory and can be accessed from there.

The players need to go back to their profile

Click on the bag icon to open inventory

Click on the birthday reward to see what they have received

Players end up getting some resin to upgrade their stats and a birthday cake to mark their special day

